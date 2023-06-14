Columbus Homicides in 2023

The map below follows homicide cases in 2023 under the jurisdiction of the Columbus Division of Police. Cases with no publicly identified suspects are marked red, while homicides where investigators have named a suspect, arrested them, or did not pursue charges are marked in yellow.
Recent Columbus homicides coverage
Columbus police ID fatal weekend shooting victim as 16-year-old
Watch a previous report on the fatal shooting in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a 16-year-old boy as the victim of a fatal shooting over the weekend. Jarrell M. Russell was found suffering from a gunshot wound in an alleyway near the 100 block of North Guilford Avenue […]
Second suspect in King-Lincoln Bronzeville murder found in Virginia
For previous reports on this story, view the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The second of two suspects wanted for murder in a King-Lincoln Bronzeville shooting has been arrested after being located five hours south of Columbus. Charles Calaway, who was named the second of two suspects in the murder of Javon Tucker […]
Suspect wanted in fatal northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are searching for the suspect believed to have shot and killed a 32-year-old man in East Linden on Friday. Robert Martin-Sydnor, 28, has been charged in the murder of Rapheal Jones, 32, after the two were seen arguing before Jones was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Friday, according […]
Man arrested after 20-year-old woman killed in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested after a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed in southeast Columbus on Monday. Miles Gibson, 28, was arrested at 1:21 p.m. on Thursday by U.S. Marshal’s Task Force Officers on charges he murdered Kennedy Cowans, 20, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gibson was […]
Kroger sued in man’s death during altercation with security guard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of a man who died after an altercation with a Kroger security guard has sued the guard, his employer and the grocery store. Charlee Cooper, the mother of 26-year-old Paris Royal, sued the Cincinnati-based grocery giant in Franklin County court in March, two months after Royal’s death. Royal died […]
14-year-old killed in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in east Columbus that police have ruled a homicide. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 1200 block of Fountain Lane on the east side at 12:31 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers found […]