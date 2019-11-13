Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus win Musical Event of the Year at CMA Awards

Billy Ray Cyrus, left, and Lil Nas X perform “Old Town Road” at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CMA Awards kicked off the day with a trip to “Old Town Road”.

It was announced during Good Morning America that Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus won Musical Event of the Year for their megahit from earlier this year.

Congratulations to @LilNasX and @BillyRayCyrus for winning #CMAawards Musical Event of the Year for "Old Town Road (Remix)". The winner was just announced on @GoodMorningAmerica! pic.twitter.com/yWmTbr8UXI — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 13, 2019

It’s the first win for both artists in this category.

Also announced on GMA, Kacey Musgraves won Music Video of the Year for her song “Rainbow”.

See who else wins tonight at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards on ABC, starting at 7 p.m. CST.