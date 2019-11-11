Frankie Ballard ‘excited, nervous’ to co-host CMA Awards red carpet special

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music superstar, Frankie Ballard, is joining Neil Orne and Nikki Burdine Live on the Red Carpet before the 53rd Annual CMA Awards on November 13th.

Ballard sat down with Stephanie Langston to discuss how he’s preparing for his first hosting gig, planning for his first child with his wife Christina Murphy, and more.

Join News 2 for live coverage from the CMA Awards, starting at 5 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Nov.13th deep in the heart of Music City.