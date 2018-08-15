Va. Rescue Group Helps Neglected Horses Find Forever Homes

NBC4 is excited to announce that Clear the Shelters, a ground-breaking, community-driven initiative that seeks to match deserving animals with loving and permanent homes, is returning for its fifth nationwide campaign on Saturday, August 17, 2019! On this day, our local shelter partners will be waiving, or greatly reducing, their adoption fees to ensure the animals in their care find a forever home.

This year’s Clear the Shelters event comes after last year’s highly successful effort, which resulted in nearly 31,000 animals finding new homes in one single day, and 80,000 including the month leading up to the event. The unprecedented partnership included NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations (11 NBC stations, 18 Telemundo stations and regional news network NECN,) 65 NBC /4 Telemundo Affiliates and over 970 animal shelters located all across the country and in Puerto Rico. Last year’s effort literally emptied dozens of animal shelters across the country in one day and inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to animals in need.