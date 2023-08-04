COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is a proud sponsor of the 2023 WAG! Fest, the nation’s largest dog festival.

WAG! Fest is a perfect day’s adventure for dogs and people together. There will be pet-friendly trails to wander and lakes to splash in, where the route to activities leads beyond inviting booths where attendees can stop, shop, and learn from the area’s best dog-related products and service providers.

WAG! FEST

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Darby Bend Lakes Area of Prairie Oaks Metro Parks

2775 Amity Rd., Hilliard, Ohio 43026

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WAG! takes place in the Darby Bend Lakes Area of Prairie Oaks Metro Park, located just 20 minutes west of Downtown Columbus.

Join us for WAG! Fest on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can meet Storm Team 4 Meteorologist McKenna King and her dog Polly alongside the Storm Team 4 Mobile Weather Lab!

Activities include the WAG! Marketplace, which will have exhibits of products, samples and services from pet retailers, clubs, and organizations dedicated to the health and well-being of canines.

Dogs can take a dip at the Germain Subaru of Columbus Water Bark Beach off-leash swim area and guests can also meet experts from various area rescue groups to learn about the best four-legged match for their home and lifestyle at the Hollywood Feed Meet the Breed area.

WAG! Fest will also include the icy oasis of the Atlas Butler Ice Castle. With over 5,000 lbs. of ice, this popular attraction provides a cool canine respite on a warm afternoon.

Come out and enjoy captivating disc demonstrations, dog agility demonstrations and dock diving by some of the area’s most talented canines.

WAG! Fest supports dogs in need. The event helps dozens of central Ohio dog-serving rescue groups, shelters and organizations reach thousands of donors and potential adopters annually.

Canine adoptions are also available through various dog rescue groups. Admission to WAG! Fest is Free. For more information, visit WAGFEST.com.