NBC, Telemundo Anchors Who Helped Clear the Shelters

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Back to School
U.S. & World
Heartbreak in Dayton
The Spectrum
Your Local Election HQ
The Fighting 126
Politics
Live Newscasts
Apps
Top Stories
FIND A FRIEND: Yorkie duo Otey and Lilly May seeking a forever home
Top Stories
Greyhound passenger says driver using phone before crash
DeWine dismisses proposal to use fentanyl for executions
Ohio to regulate fantasy sports in time for NFL season
2 Ohio men plead guilty to charges related to bomb making
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Webcams
Weather Photos
Apps
Top Stories
Watching for storms this weekend
Top Stories
Warm, sticky weekend, few pop-up showers and storms
Top Stories
Cool place on a hot, humid day down under Delaware County
Nice Friday, Humid and hotter weekend
Fog possible late tonight, quiet finish to the work week
A record hot summer in normally cool northern climes contributing to major Arctic melt
Live
Traffic
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Blue Jackets
NFL
MLB
NBA
MLS
Top Stories
Ohio to regulate fantasy sports in time for NFL season
Top Stories
NFL teaming with Jay-Z on entertainment and social activism
Top Stories
Marty Brennaman will be inducted into Reds Hall of Fame
Earnhardt takes weekend off after plane crash near Bristol
Sources: Alibaba exec to buy Nets, arena for $3.4 billion
Ryan Day expects to name a starting QB next week
Local 4 You
Stuff the Backpack 2019
Clear the Shelters
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Friday Freebies
Puppy with a Purpose
Shred It Day
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
This Week’s Circulars
Top Spots
Programming
Daytime Columbus
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
MeTV
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
A 7-Year Old Girl Inspires a Sweet-Scented Company that Gives Back
Top Stories
Free Help Finding Meaningful Employment At Any Age
Top Stories
Sorting Through Medicare Supplemental Coverage
Local Businesses Support Clear the Shelters, to Find Animals Forever Homes
Seeing Is Believing. One Woman’s Nutrition and Weight Loss Success
Save a Life, and Your Own, By Taking a Walk
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
NBC, Telemundo Anchors Who Helped Clear the Shelters
Clear the Shelters
by: Clear the Shelters
Posted:
Aug 16, 2019 / 03:55 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 17, 2019 / 11:49 AM EDT
View Full Story
Trending on NBC4i.com
FIND A FRIEND: Yorkie duo Otey and Lilly May seeking a forever home
Greyhound passenger says driver using phone before crash
DeWine dismisses proposal to use fentanyl for executions
Ohio to regulate fantasy sports in time for NFL season
2 Ohio men plead guilty to charges related to bomb making
Today's Central OH Forecast
Watching for storms this weekend
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Bring Back NBC4 WCMH-TV
August Stuff the Backpack deals
Clear The Shelters campaign returns August 17
BACK TO SCHOOL: Share your First Day photos to see them on NBC4 Today
What’s the latest on negotiations with AT&T U-verse/DIRECTV?
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa