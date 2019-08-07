Max’s Mission: Max and Buckeye team up to Clear the Shelters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4’s puppy with a purpose, Buckeye, is teaming up with Max this year to clear the shelters.

While Buckeye trains to become an assistance dog he took some time off to play with Max to bring awareness to rescue dogs in need of a forever home.

“It is very important as part of this community to Buckeye, that we ensure that all dogs no matter if they have a purpose or if their purpose is just to be someone’s best friend at home, to have that home to go to and are able to be loved.”

Who better for Buckeye to team up with then my rescue Max?

“They loved playtime. Max is such a sweetheart and Buckeye just loves friends. Any friend he can get.”

The two are now on a mission to help hundreds of their furry friends sitting in area shelters to find forever homes.

Molly, with Canine Companions for Independence, knows how great a bond between people and animals is. She has dogs of her own; lots of them.

“To come home you know you always have, in my case five, wagging tails that are excited to see you and couldn’t wait for you to come home. They boost your mood, they boost your spirits, they put a smile on your face. You could either have the worst day or the best day and they are just going to elevate to a whole other level.”

Where Buckeye requires a lot of training to be an assistance dog. The biggest thing a rescue requires is love.

“For a pet all you need is one that is really going to do well in your home and in your environment and with your family.”

If there is room in your house and heart — we know a few animals who are ready to leave their paw prints.

“I think it is really important part of this community to get out there to give those dogs a home. Every dog deserves to have a loving family to be in the home of so it’s really important that we get out there and so those dogs that they are loved and that they are part of a family that will love them.”

Clear the Shelter is August 17.

If you want more information on this years Clear the Shelters event click here: Clear the Shelters