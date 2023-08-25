DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Humane Society of Delaware County has announced it is holding its Clear the Shelters Main Event this Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its Delaware facility at 4920 State Route 37.

This highly anticipated annual gathering is more than just a local event. It is a heartwarming endeavor to bring the community together while shedding light on the importance of animal adoption and finding permanent, loving homes for our beloved furry friends.

Attendees can expect a day filled with diverse activities and touching moments, including:

Adoptions: The highlight will be providing forever homes to adorable pets. Several lovable animals will be present, each with a unique story, waiting for a caring family to give them the warmth and care they deserve.

Food Trucks: Local food trucks will join the event, adding to the festive ambiance and creating an opportunity for attendees to indulge in delightful culinary experiences.

Games and Prizes: Engaging games with exciting prizes will be available for participants of all ages.

HUGE Garage Sale: For those seeking unique finds, the HUGE Garage Sale will be a treasure trove of unexpected discoveries. Attendees can explore various items while contributing to the noble cause of supporting animal welfare and adoption.

Animal Snuggles: What’s an animal-focused event without the chance to experience the company of charming creatures up close? Animal enthusiasts can indulge in quality time with the animals present, offering a firsthand experience of the special bonds that can form between humans and their furry friends.

