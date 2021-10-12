Is there an animal lover in your community who goes above and beyond to help shelter pets?

NBC and Telemundo stations across the country are looking to honor dedicated animal heroes for the Clear The Shelters with the PAWSitively Good Awards.

Maybe it’s a neighbor who takes rescue dogs to get their daily exercise, or a Girl Scout troop that collects blankets to keep shelter pets warm. Maybe it’s a friend who always goes the extra mile to help an animal in need — these people do whatever it takes to care for shelter animals and find them forever homes.

Nominees can be individuals, groups or nonprofits.

Click here to nominate your local animal hero and tell us why they are PAWSitively Good.