COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center (FCDSAC) sees nearly 10,000 dogs come through its facility every year.

The biggest misconception is that it only has large dogs to adopt. The group houses and takes care of all varieties and sizes. On Saturday, August 17th, the NBC4 is teaming up with shelters around Central Ohio to Clear the Shelters. The FCDSAC offers animals for adoption at $18. This includes: