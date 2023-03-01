COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Amy Klaben asked some of her managers to nominate someone on her staff to be considered as one of NBC4’s Remarkable Women, they all came back with one name: Amy Klaben.

Building something remarkable requires a great foundation. Amy’s mother was one of those women.

“So it’s just been a part of my life that, what we do is, we’re involved in the community in some way,” said Klaben.

So, Amy bought in early, from volunteering at the YWCA in high school. In college, she hosted symposiums on women’s issues, falling in love with politics and the law. Under Ohio representative David Hartley, Amy helped make domestic violence a crime.

“I was involved in the legislature and changing the laws and how police officers were trained,” said Klaben.

Amy became a law partner at the prestigious Porter, Wright Morris & Arthur for 14 years. She did a lot of pro bono work before leaving the firm altogether for a non-profit — the Columbus Housing Partnership. That turned into Homeport and Amy helped turn 800 affordable apartments into 2,200 in 32 different communities. After 16 more years, she made another pivot for more women in need.

“If you look at who needs safe affordable housing, it’s women and children,” said Klaben.

Amy started Move to PROSPER with a foundational premise.

“To enable families who are low wage, living paycheck to paycheck with children, who don’t have a way out,” said Klaben. “What I saw is you really need to connect the services with the housing for the families to be stable.”

The pilot started with 10 single-mother families in July 2018 providing rental support and life coaching.

“The average income increase for the families in the program was 58%, that’s $17,000 on average,” said Klaben.

Foundation — times ten. There are 100 more families in the queue. No one else in the country is doing this yet.

She is calling on a government funding pivot to include life and financial coaching, an educational foundation.

“What that shows people is I’m not alone. And I can do it. And I can do it,” said Klaben.

Amy keeps doing it. Her rabbi told her she would.

“In the Jewish tradition, you’re commanded to make this world a better place,” said Klaben.

In her spare time, she shares her knowledge serving on dozens of non-profit boards and coaches the Columbus City Council on housing issues.

Amy Klaben has been changing lives for generations.

“Very proud of what I’ve done,” said Klaben. Just want to do more.”

We have no doubt you will, Amy. Thanks for laying the foundation.