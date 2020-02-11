Central Ohio’s Remarkable Women of 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Throughout March, which is Women’s History Month, NBC4 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named central Ohio’s Woman of the Year and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice! From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!

Remarkable Women Finalists of 2022

Dr. Deepa Halaharvi

Breast Cancer Surgeon and Breast Cancer Survivor

As a local breast cancer surgeon, Deepa Halaharvi never dreamed she would be diagnosed with the disease. Now a survivor, Halaharvi aims to inspire her patients through her story of perseverance. Read More…

Remarkable Women Finalists of 2021

Deborah Mullin

First female detective Hilliard Division of Police

Deborah Mullin has honorably served the City of Hilliard as a police officer for the last 26 years. She’s a trailblazer who has made a mark on her community in more ways than one. Read More…

Ellie Hite

AngelWorks Foundation Creator

In 2004, Ellie Hite created the AngelWorks Foundation, its mission, to give central Ohio families a merry Christmas, but that mission has evolved over the years to advocate for families battling childhood cancer. Read More…

Suzan Bradford Kounta

Executive Director, Lincoln Theatre

She was introduced to us as “a lover of dance that fueled her commitment to the education of youth” that’s quite an intro, add to that, a lover of West African arts and culture, which she uses as a social development tool for young people, and Suzan Bradford Kounta is, no doubt, a Remarkable Woman. Read More…

Mandy Powell

NC4K Executive Director

As the executive director for NC4K, No Kid Fights Cancer Alone, Mandy Powell works tirelessly to help families impacted by pediatric cancer and she manages to bring hope even on the darkest of days. Read More…

Remarkable Women Finalists of 2020

Eileen Paley

Franklin County Municipal Court Judge

Eileen has dedicated her life as a public servant making meaningful change in her community. From starting a law firm to serving on Columbus City Council and chairing many committees — she has helped solve real issues impacting real people. Read More…

Kathy Jackson

Community Volunteer

Affectionately known as “The Bra Lady,” Kathy Jackson has not only collected and distributed over 100,000 undergarments to women in central Ohio, her mission has turned into helping organizations and agencies provide for people in need. Read More…

Nicole Banks

Founder/President Starfish Assignment Columbus

A U.S. Marine Corp. veteran, Nicole started a nonprofit organization called the Starfish Assignment, which is an all-volunteer group of civilians who work in conjunction with law enforcement officers in central Ohio to identify members of the community who are in need.Read More…

Stacy James

Inspirational Speaker

Stacy brings hope to many with her outreach ministry, positive attitude, and active lifestyle, after overcoming a diving accident that rendered her quadriplegic. Along with her newsletters and speaking engagements, she volunteers at OSU offering encouragement to other spinal cord injury patients. Read More…

Remarkable Women Winners Across the Country

More stories of remarkable women

View All Central Ohio’s Remarkable Women

