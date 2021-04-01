Suzan Bradford Kounta chosen as central Ohio’s ‘Remarkable Woman of 2021’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Throughout the month of March, we highlighted the finalists for our NBC4 Remarkable Woman award and now, we announce our winner: Suzan Bradford Kounta.

Suzan is the executive director of the east side’s legendary Lincoln Theatre. A lover of dance, she is fueled by a commitment to the education of youth, add to that a lover of West African arts and culture, which she uses as a social development tool for young people.

“It allows young people to understand that they’re loved, that they belong, and that they’re accepted,” said Bradford Kounta. “That they have talent and that their creativity doesn’t make them different it makes them inclusive.”

Congratulations, Suzan!

We want to thank our other finalists for taking the time to share their stories and the work they do or have done to make this world a better place. They are; Deborah Mullin, a family and personal crimes investigator for Hilliard Police, Ellie Hite and Mandy Powell, both advocates for kids and families impacted by childhood cancer.

