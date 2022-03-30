COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 will air a special presentation of our Remarkable Women series announcing who will be named central Ohio’s Woman of the Year Thursday.

The half-hour special, hosted by NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall, will air on the last day of Women’s History Month, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4 and on NBC4i.com.

During the program, all four Remarkable Women finalists who were highlighted during the month will be honored by sharing the exceptional stories of the women who were selected out of nearly two hundred recommendations from our community.

Viewers will meet:

Dr. Deepa Halaharvi, whose personal journey through breast cancer gives her patients comfort and hope.

Traci Lewis, who helps parents realize that they can have children and graduate from college.

“Annie,” who is risking her own personal safety to get people out of Afghanistan.

Angela Mingo, who is an advocate of health and housing being one and the same, especially when it comes to children.

The finalist named central Ohio’s Woman of the Year will receive a $1,000 donation to the charity of her choice and will go on to be considered for our parent company’s national award, giving her the opportunity to be named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year.

Watch NBC4’s “Remarkable Women” special Thursday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4 and streaming on NBC4i.com.