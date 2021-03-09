Central Ohio’s Remarkable Women of 2021: Deborah Mullin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Throughout the month of March, we are highlighting the finalists for our NBC4 Remarkable Woman Award.

Deborah Mullin has honorably served the City of Hilliard as a police officer for the last 26 years. She’s a trailblazer who has made a mark on her community in more ways than one.

“If I’m investigating this, I’m going to drive that 110 percent,” remarked Mullin.



A work ethic Deborah has brought to her community of Hilliard since joining the force as a police officer in 1994.



“Knew very quickly that I wanted to go to be a detective,” said Mullin.



So, she could provide emotional support to crime victims.



“Working with children, abused children, sexual assault, just sexual assault, in general, is very challenging,” stated Mullin.



A challenge she faced head-on when she became the first female detective in Hilliard in 2008.



“I will go, you know full-throttle for these victims because it’s tough to come forward for something like that,” Mullin explained.

As the division’s primary family and personal crimes investigator, Deborah feels her strength lies in listening and amplifying her victim’s message.

“We’re the voice, and that’s what my goal is going to be, will always be the voice for that child,” said Mullen.



Recently retiring from her role as a detective, Deborah remains an active part of the Hilliard Division of Police as a property clerk.



“Hilliard has been amazing, just with the support and guidance from a lot of people there,” said Mullin.



During her career, she received a star of law enforcement award for selflessness, teamwork, accountability and respect. As a trailblazer in her role, Deborah hopes to inspire young girls to pursue a career in law enforcement.



“So to me, using your voice,” said Mullen. “You don’t have to be, you know, 6 foot tall and 300 pounds, to me, your communication happens here, and you can talk down anything, in my opinion, mostly everything.”



And she feels honored to be a finalist for the Remarkable Woman Award.



“There are so many amazing women out there, I could probably just give you a whole list right now, so to me, I feel like what I’ve done, it’s just my job,” said Mullen.



But her humility, values and ethics are why her friends believe she is remarkable.

“And then you realize you help people, I know that sounds cliché but, you’re invited into these situations whether you want to go or not, and you realize when you’re done, you’re like, oh wow, we did a pretty good job,” said Mullin.

We are highlighting our Remarkable Women Finalists Tuesdays at 5 p.m. during March. Each of them is being considered for Nexstar's nationwide 2021 Woman of the Year.

