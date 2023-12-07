Police in riot gear enter facility that was site of bloody New Year's Day escape

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Police in riot gear entered a Juarez prison on Wednesday, and they came out hours later with guns, bullets and explosive devices inmates had hidden inside the wall and floor of a cell.

“We received information from the jail and effected a search inside Cereso No. 3 prison,” Chihuahua State Police Chief Gilberto Loya said after the raid. “We looked at one specific area. After an exhaustive search in one specific area, we found two handguns, one rifle and two grenades.”

In addition, police located more than 600 bullets and the equivalent of 500 marijuana cigarettes.

Photographs released by the state police show a hole in the wall of what appears to be a bathroom inside a cell where the guns were found. Another hole was found next to the toilet.

The weapons were identified as an AR-15-styled assault rifle, a .45-caliber pistol and a .380-caliber handgun.

Loya said an investigation is ongoing as to how the guns and explosive devices got into the prison. No arrests or new charges against inmates were immediately announced.

Cereso No. 3 prison was the site of a bloody escape last New Year’s Day that left 17 people dead, including 10 police officers. Authorities blamed the violence on Mexicles gang leader Ernesto Piñon de la Cruz, a.k.a. “El Neto.”

Police gunned down Piñon on the streets of Juarez a few days later and recaptured most of the inmates who fled with him.

State authorities did not say if the weapons cache was linked to the Mexicles or another prison gang.

(ProVideo contributed to this report.)