Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
19°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
State News
U.S. & World
Trial of Quentin Smith
Washington-DC
Daily Pledge
Politics
The Spectrum
Live Newscasts
Video Center
Ohio Lottery
Apps
Top Stories
Texting scam disguises itself as delivery notification from Amazon, FedEx
Top Stories
Taylor Swift reveals her mother has a brain tumor
Neighbors sue over terminally ill boy’s playscape
Agent says Monty Python star Terry Jones has died aged 77
Joe Burrow gets his namesake steak during visit to Columbus Jeff Ruby Steakhouse
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather Photos
Apps
Top Stories
Milder days, but rain is on the way
Top Stories
Cold spell about to end, milder air & rain returning
Top Stories
Columbus weather: Another cold day, milder weather on the way
Winter has finally arrived in Columbus
Columbus weather: Arctic air sticks around today
Arctic blast brings subzero wind chills, snow showers, roads may be slick
Live
Traffic
Traffic Map
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
The Big Game
Blue Jackets
Japan 2020
NFL
MLB
NBA
MLS
Top Stories
Joe Burrow gets his namesake steak during visit to Columbus Jeff Ruby Steakhouse
Top Stories
Derek Jeter, Larry Walker elected to baseball Hall of Fame
Ohio State introduces next women’s volleyball coach
LA City Council says Dodgers should be awarded Series titles
Nicklaus turns 80 and remains a part of golf’s conversations
Local 4 You
Remarkable Women
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Stuff the Backpack 2019
Clear the Shelters
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Puppy with a Purpose
Shred It Day
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
This Week’s Circulars
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Plan Your Trip to Alaska! Hosted by NBC4’s Robyn Haines
Top Stories
A Lesson in Different Types of Life Insurance and Getting Peace of Mind
Top Stories
Set Your Business Up for Success with Successful Employees
Brain Train at Any Age
The Paint and Expertise Makes All the Difference When Giving Your Cabinets a New Look
The First Step to Getting Organized is Having Usable Space
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
blog
Narrative Essay Honesty Is The Best Policy
Trending on NBC4i.com
Controversial sticker found, removed from Columbus elementary school
Cold-stunned iguanas expected to fall from Florida trees
Restaurant week begins in Columbus
Senate approves impeachment trial rules, rejecting witnesses
State inspection conducted at second Franklin County jail
Today's Central OH Forecast
Milder days, but rain is on the way
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Disney on Ice — win free tickets!
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa