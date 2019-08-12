Back to school tips to keep students, drivers safe

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – As students in many communities in our area head back to school this week, school leaders want to remind drivers to be on the lookout for students.

With buses back on the roads, parents driving their kids, and students walking to school, the roads will be busier.

In Bexley, most of the 2,500 students walk to school.

“We’re nervous but excited,” said Bexley resident Sara Luck. “It’s going to be really fun, looking forward to just a new experience and seeing how the school day goes for her and I think she’s excited for something new, so that’ll be good.”

Luck’s daughter, Leora, is starting kindergarten this year.

“We live on kind of a busy street so definitely going to be more vigilant, make sure she learns the rules of the road,” said Luck. “Being in kindergarten, she won’t be walking by herself anytime soon, but definitely in a couple years.”

According to Tyler Trill, pubic information officer for Bexley City Schools, there are patrols at crosswalks throughout the school year both before and after the school day. There are also several signs posted in school zones. Some have the school zone speed limit posted, others remind drivers when certain turns are allowed, and others are at crosswalks reminding drivers to stop for pedestrians.

“The number one thing we can stress, especially to drivers when they’re around the school, is to take extreme caution. There will be a lot of bike riders and there will be a lot of students out here, so pay attention when you’re on the roads near our school,” said Trill.

In communities where kids do take the bus, Ohio State Highway Patrol has some reminders.

According to OSHP, from 2016 to 2018, there were 3,962 traffic crashes involving school buses. OSHP wants drivers to make sure they stop 10 feet in front of or behind school buses when the stop arms are out and to add extra time to their commutes because of bus stops.