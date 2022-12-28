Volkswagen will use next month’s 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to present the latest member of its expanding ID family of electric vehicles.

The reveal will take place on Jan. 3 before a formal debut at CES, which runs from Jan. 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

VW said it plans to show a camouflaged prototype. The automaker will also confirm the name of the vehicle at the show.

A likely bet is a mid-size sedan that VW previewed in June with the ID.Aero concept car. Prototypes for the sedan, which may end up with the name ID.6 or ID.7, have already been spotted.

Volkswagen ID.Aero concept

The sedan goes on sale in China in the second half of 2023, followed by North America and Europe. Versions for sale outside of China will be sourced from a Volkswagen Group plant in Emden, Germany.

The car will be based on VW Group’s MEB platform designed for mainstream EVs, and should span about 16.4 feet in length.

The sedan will serve as the spiritual successor to the Passat, which bows out of the U.S. after 2022. A redesigned Passat is being developed for the rest of the world but is expected to be offered as a wagon only.

VW has more ID EVs on the way. The U.S. finally gets the ID.Buzz minivan next year, and will probably also see a three-row SUV about the size of the current Atlas mid-sizer. A wagon version of the upcoming sedan is also a possibility, as is a crossover about the size of the Tiguan. Elsewhere, VW plans an updated version of its ID.3 compact hatch, a new ID.2 subcompact crossover, as well as the much-hyped Project Trinity technological flagship.

