Ken Block will hit the screens again for one last Gymkhana ride.

On Tuesday, Hoonigan released a trailer for Electrikhana 2 while simultaneously announcing it will be Block’s final Gymkhana installment. It’s set for release in December.

Block was killed in January due to a snowmobile accident. He was aged 55.

The trailer for Electrikhana 2 shows him tearing up “a new playground” in his custom-built Audi S1 Hoonitron.

When the film is released to YouTube in December, it will be nearly a year since the rally star’s death, and just over a year since the first Electrikhana film which took place in Las Vegas.

The Audi S1 Hoonitron was inspired by the Audi Sport Quattro S1 of Pikes Peak International Hill Climb fame. The one-off build was created in-house by Audi and co-developed with Block. A pair of electric motors, one on each axle, provide all-wheel drive to lunge the carbon-fiber-bodied coupe sideways. Power is supplied by four battery packs from a Q7 plug-in hybrid (a model not sold in the U.S.), which sit low in the middle of the chassis.

All-in, the Hoonitron is believed to have cost Audi somewhere in the neighborhood of $12 million to create.

Related Articles