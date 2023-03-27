Following the success of its “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” series, Netflix now has in production a six-part mini-series on the life of one of F1’s greatest drivers: Ayrton Senna.

The streaming service is working on the series with production company Gullane, based in Senna’s native Brazil, and last week it confirmed Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone for the lead role. Brazilian filmmakers Vicente Amorim and Julia Rezende were named as directors.

“It is a huge responsibility and also a great honor to be able to represent an icon who inspired so many people throughout his life, showing the world Brazilian sporting talent,” Leone said in a statement. “Knowing that we will bring this story to millions of people in so many countries, through Netflix, inspires me to see this as one of the great roles of my career.”

The series will go by the title “Senna,” which was the title of a 2010 biopic that focused on Senna’s time in F1, from his debut in 1984 to his death at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. The new series will cover Senna’s entire professional racing career, starting with his move to the U.K. in 1981 to compete in the F1600 racing series, followed by further junior categories in 1982 and 1983 and finally his 1984 F1 debut with Toleman.

Gabriel Leone

There will also be more personal aspects from Senna’s life, with Netflix mentioning the three-time world champion’s personal relationships, as well as triumphs and disappointments.

The streaming service hasn’t mentioned a release date, but considering filming hasn’t started a release before 2024 is unlikely.

Senna is considered one of the greatest drivers to ever slide into an F1 cockpit, scoring 41 wins and the 1988, 1990, and 1991 Drivers’ Championships.

