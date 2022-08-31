The Mitsubishi Ralliart performance division will return to the United States in 2023, Mitsubishi confirmed Wednesday in a press release.

The automaker said it will launch limited-edition Ralliart versions of each of its models—including the Outlander, Outlander PHEV, Eclipse Cross, Outlander Sport, and Mirage—but it appears the changes for these new Ralliart models will be primarily cosmetic.

Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid Ralliart Style concept

Ralliart models will receive “unique body effects, graphics, and other rally-inspired touches,” the release said, with White Diamond paint and a black roof. But there was no specific mention of performance upgrades.

It’s possible these models will echo the Outlander PHEV and Eclipse Cross Ralliart concepts Mitsubishi showed at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, which also featured cosmetic upgrades but no apparent mechanical changes.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Ralliart Style concept

Established in the 1980s, Ralliart was responsible for various Mitsubishi motorsports programs, including successful entries in the Dakar Rally and World Rally Championship. Mitsubishi also slapped the Ralliart name on road cars, such as the Lancer Ralliart.

Mitsubishi put Ralliart on ice in 2010 due to the fallout from the global financial crisis. It didn’t disband the division, however, describing the move at the time as a “scale down.” This left the door open for Ralliart’s revival, which Mitsubishi first confirmed in 2021 with teasers for a Ralliart version of the Triton pickup truck (also known as the L200) sold in other markets. Mitsubishi CEO Takao Kate said at the time to expect new performance accessories and a return to motorsports.

