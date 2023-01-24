Lightyear has canned its debut model, the 0, less than two months after the sleek fastback hatch with a world-beating drag coefficient entered production.

In an update released on Monday, the Dutch EV startup said it made the decision so it could redirect its focus and resources to the more affordable, higher volume 2 hatchback shown earlier this month.

The company also said it had submitted a request to the court to begin “suspension of payment proceedings” in relation to Atlas Technologies, a subsidiary company that managed operations for the 0’s production at independent contract manufacturer Valmet of Finland. The move may allude to some form of financial hardship also being a key factor behind the decision.

“The whole process of developing Lightyear 0 has provided our company many valuable learnings over the past years,” Lex Hoefsloot, Lightyear’s CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. “We are now redirecting all our energy toward building Lightyear 2 in order to make it available to clients on schedule.”

Lightyear 0 production at Valmet Automotive in Finland

Lightyear has previously said the 2 will debut in the summer and start deliveries around 2025. The company has also confirmed a starting price of less than 40,000 euros (approximately $43,450). The 0 was priced from 250,000 euros ($271,575). It isn’t clear if any cars were actually delivered.

In its latest update, Lightyear said the 2 was developed alongside the 0, which points to the car already being at a late stage of development. Like the 0, the 2 will feature solar panels and in-wheel hub motors.

Lightyear also said 40,000 individuals have joined a waitlist for more information on the 2, and 20,000 pre-orders have already been made by fleet customers.

The company hasn’t said where it plans to build the 2.

