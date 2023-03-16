With the financial backing of Stellantis, historic Italian brand Lancia is about to embark on an EV transformation in which it will introduce three new models by 2028.

As a preview of those models and beyond, Lancia will present a concept car on April 15 at an event coinciding with Milan Design Week.

Lancia this week released a teaser of the concept and described it as a “brand manifesto” for the next decade. The teaser shows what appears to be the rear of a fastback vehicle, perhaps even a sports car.

Lancia has mentioned themes such as emotion and purity when describing its future lineup.

Lancia’s sole offering at present is the Ypsilon minicar, which was introduced in 2011. A redesigned Ypsilon with electric power will arrive in 2024 as the first of Lancia’s three new EVs. The car will likely be a twin to the new electric Fiat 500e that will arrive in the U.S. in 2024, similar to how the current Ypsilon is a twin to the former Fiat 500.

A new model described by Lancia as a flagship will follow in 2024 and then a modern Delta will arrive in 2028. The flagship might end up as a modern Aurelia, while the Delta is expected to be a performance-focused hatchback, perhaps like the rally-inspired Delta HF of the 1980s.

Given Lancia’s focus on the European market, there’s little chance any of the EVs will reach the U.S.

Related Articles