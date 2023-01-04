A new trademark filing may be a sign Infiniti is preparing to launch an SUV positioned between its QX60 and QX80 models.

As first noticed by Motor1, Infiniti parent Nissan filed trademark protection for “QX65” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Dec. 22, 2022, for use on land vehicles.

Similar to the QX55 name that Infiniti uses for a coupe-like version of the QX50 crossover, the QX65 name may indicate a coupe-like version of the QX60 SUV is coming.

Automakers will often trademark a name without the intention of using it to safeguard the name should the situation change. However, there has been some talk of Infiniti launching an SUV related to the QX60.

It was reported last March that Infiniti dealers had been promised a new two-row SUV based on the platform of the three-row QX60 by around 2025. Such a vehicle would challenge the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe.

Infiniti has been quiet about its future plans, though the automaker has confirmed the launch of its first electric vehicle in 2025, likely a sedan. Infiniti has also hinted at a redesigned QX80 arriving in the not too distant future.

Related Articles