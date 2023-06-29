The rugged Grenadier SUV developed by British chemical giant Ineos and due in the U.S. later this year is about to spawn a crew cab pickup truck body style.

Ineos on Thursday confirmed the pickup as the Grenadier Quartermaster, and released a single teaser photo showing it from the rear. Clearly visible is the Grenadier name embossed in the pickup’s tailgate.

The debut will take place at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which kicks off in the U.K. on July 13. Ineos will also use the event to debut a Grenadier technology demonstrator equipped with a hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain.

Ineos hasn’t revealed any specifications for the Grenadier Quartermaster. However, the company teased a Grenadier pickup with a stretched wheelbase (127 inches versus the SUV’s 115 inches) when the SUV made its debut in 2020. Prototypes for the Grenadier Quartermaster have also been spotted and suggest the truck will come with a decent bed size.

Ineos Grenadier Ineos Grenadier

Apart from the bed and stretched wheelbase, the Grenadier Quartermaster should have the same body-on-frame platform and similar specs to the SUV. In the U.S., the SUV is priced from $71,500 and offered exclusively with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6, an 8-speed automatic, and four-wheel drive with a 2-speed transfer case.

Ineos hasn’t said whether the pickup will also be sold in the U.S.

Grenadier production takes place at a former Mercedes plant in Hambach, France.

Ineos is also working on an electric off-roader that’s thought to be smaller than the Grenadier. It’s due in 2026.

