Ford on Tuesday revealed a fully electric Ford Explorer that it says is the first in a new wave of “bold, iconic electric vehicles that are steeped in Ford’s American roots.”

It’s not quite what you might think, though. The electric Explorer that was revealed isn’t due to ever be sold in the U.S.—although Ford has given out plenty of hints that an electric Explorer for America is on the way, eventually.

This European Explorer EV is being built at Ford’s own facility in Cologne, Germany, which previously built the Fiesta subcompact. It’s designed on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, which was intended for millions of affordable EVs. Ford appears to have also designed its own completely different interior and interface for the vehicle—perhaps a positive as VW’s interface and software have been a sore point in the rollout of the ID.4 and Europe-only ID.3.

Given the Explorer’s use of a hallowed Ford badge, and its assembly at what up until now has been the heart of the automaker’s European operations, it’s a serious market entry aimed for volume production. Ford has already confirmed a second VW-based EV for Europe—an electric version of the sporty Puma crossover—that will together help push Ford’s volume of VW-based models to 1.2 million units over six years. It’s part of a $1 billion investment in Europe, aiming for all-electric cars for Europe by 2030.

The Explorer is essentially a twin of the Volkswagen ID.4, but designers have done a good job making this model appear more upright and SUV-like, yet aerodynamic in its surfacing. The ID.4 is very close in size to the Ford Mustang Mach-E that’s already sold in Europe in limited numbers.

It will be offered in single-motor rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive variants. Although Ford hasn’t revealed any details yet about acceleration, driving range, efficiency, or other performance benchmarks, the VW ID.4 starts with a 201-hp single-motor layout while upper models have a 295-hp output from dual motors—with batteries ranging from 58 kwh usable up to 77 kwh usable. The ID.4 currently offers a range up to 280 EPA miles, but Europe goes by its own WLTP system that results in higher numbers.

In Europe, Ford says that this model will be offered in Explorer and Explorer Premium versions, with prices starting under 45,000 euros ($48,500). Depending on the country, purchase incentives will help lower the effective price.

VW’s MEB models have Plug and Charge functionality, allowing payment details to be identified with the vehicle when plugged into one of many public charging networks. Ford says that the Explorer will charge from 10-80% in as little as 25 minutes, and that it will offer cabin preconditioning.

Of note on the technology side, the Explorer includes a new movable 15-inch touchscreen, branded Sync Move, that slides up and down to reveal a locker storage space just behind. There’s wireless charging for two smartphones, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a “fully connected infotainment system with audio tailored to the interior.”

It will also include an advanced driver-assist system with assisted lane changes and a massaging driver’s seat. Ford at this time avoids using the term BlueCruise as it doesn’t offer the system in Europe—although last August Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed that it’s coming to the European market in 2023.

