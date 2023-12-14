Cadillac on Thursday revealed yet another new electric SUV entry for its lineup—called Vistiq and due for the 2026 model year.

When it arrives, the Vistiq will fit between the two-row Cadillac Lyriq and the plus-sized, three-row, $130,000 Escalade IQ that’s set to share its underpinnings with the GMC Hummer EV SUV and full-size electric pickups from Chevrolet and GMC.

According to Cadillac, the Vistiq will be “a distinctive and innovative luxury three-row SUV, designed for the modern family.”

Applying some speculation based on the two photos released by Cadillac, the Vistiq might be to the Lyriq what the Lexus TX is to the RX—a roomier, boxier luxury vehicle that shares some traits but adds a third row. It appears that the Vistiq might have a taller greenhouse near the rear of the vehicle, allowing extra passenger space.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq

With a first glimpse of the 2025 Cadillac Optiq that the luxury brand provided in November, it’s clear that within two years the brand will have at least four distinct electric SUVs: Optiq, Lyriq, Vistiq, and Escalade IQ, in escalating order by size and price.

That’s in addition to the exclusive Celestiq flagship that’s on the way, serving as a halo for the brand’s ongoing remake as an all-electric luxury brand by 2030.

The brand said earlier this year that three Cadillac EVs would debut in 2023. It also said then that all three will be set to go into production in 2024, so with the first photos out of the way the brand has a lot of work ahead.

Cadillac didn’t confirm that timeline quite yet. Features, pricing, and more details for the Vistiq will be released in 2024.

Related Articles