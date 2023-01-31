The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is EPA-rated at up to 361 miles of range and 140 MPGe combined, Hyundai confirmed Tuesday.
Those figures apply to the Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD Long Range model with the larger 77.4-kwh battery pack (a 53.0-kwh pack is the base offering). Opting for all-wheel drive results in 316 miles of range and 121 MPGe. Note that the SE has 18-inch wheels, while all other rated Ioniq 6 trim levels have 20-inch wheels.
With those larger wheels, the Ioniq 6 SEL and Limited models are both rated at 305 miles and 117 MPGe with rear-wheel drive and 270 miles and 103 MPGe with all-wheel drive.
The maximum range is very close to what was anticipated based on European WLTP results, while the maximum efficiency rating tops the Tesla Model 3 Long Range. At present the Tesla Model 3 is only rated at 132 MPGe, or about 4.0 mi/kwh, with its standard lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack. Long Range AWD models do nearly as well, but they’re still far behind the Ioniq 6.
Hyundai’s 140 MPGe combined figure also ties the Lucid Air for efficiency, although the Air in that spec is all-wheel drive, and numbers have yet to be released for the even more efficient rear-wheel-drive Lucid Air Pure that’s due to be delivered later in the year.
The Ioniq 6 achieves this level of efficiency in part thanks to a 0.22 coefficient of drag, which is an even lower 0.21 for Korean-market models equipped with slimmer camera side mirrors, which aren’t currently allowed by U.S. regulations. The Ioniq 6 gains additional efficiency improvements over Ioniq 5, as well and there’s the chance some of them might return to give the 5 a boost.
