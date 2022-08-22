Internet Brands

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
82°
LIVE NOW
NBC4 First at 4
Columbus
82°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch NBC4
Daytime Columbus
NewsNation
Stream NBC4 newscasts live
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
GUIDE: How to watch NBC4 on streaming services
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Climate Columbus
Athens Weather
Chillicothe Weather
Lancaster Weather
Marion Weather
Newark Weather
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
How long sunshine & warmer temps stick around
Video
Top Stories
Warmer, drier weather for several days
Video
Warmer & drier weather this week returns.
Video
When rain could resume on Monday
Video
VIDEO: Viewer-shared lightning from weekend storms
Video
Traffic
Traffic Map
Columbus Gas Prices Tracker
Speed Busters
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
News
Local News
NBC4 Investigates
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Better Call 4
The Conversation
Tell Me More
Columbus Housing Market
Coronavirus
Ohio News
U.S. & World
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
The Spectrum
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews
Video Center
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
One critical after shooting in North Linden
The local business boon that could follow Intel here
Video
CPD: Picketers shot at by BB gun
How to donate musical instruments to Columbus students
Sports
Buckeyes
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
Guardians
Reds
Football Friday Nite
NBC4’s Band of the Week Nominations
NFL Draft
IndyCar
Top Stories
First Columbus Crew president and GM dead at 56
Top Stories
Former Buckeye arrested on robbery charges in Memphis
Video
The Foundation NIL event raises money for OSU student-athletes
Video
5 Buckeyes named to AP Preseason All-America team
Mayfield starting Week 1 against Browns
Local 4 You
Stuff The Backpack 2022
Clear the Shelters
Hunger Action Month
Veterans Voices
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
4’s Army Spirit of Giving
Honoring Black History
The Autism Puzzle
Central Ohio’s Remarkable Women of 2022
Red, White & BOOM!
African American Male Wellness Walk and Black Men’s Health Week
2022 Central Ohio Heart Walk
Daily Pledge
Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation
On Our Sleeves
Health Matters
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Deals 4 You
Central Ohio Professionals
Newsletters
Contests
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Work For Us
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Internet Brands
Report: EV tax credit rules might accelerate Hyundai …
Top Internet Brands Headlines
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red is a 1,300-hp …
Most read on NBC4
CPD: Picketers shot at by BB gun
One critical after shooting in North Linden
Can students skip while Columbus teachers strike?
Lancaster man arrested twice for trying to buy sex
Women accused of stealing from Old Navy three times
Hilltop bar with crime history given restrictions
Woman dead after being shot by Knox Co. deputy
82-year-old woman found dead in quarry after crash
Ohio human trafficking sting rescues teen escorts
Three shot at known drug house on West Side
Read More Top Stories
Trending on NBC4
CPD: Picketers shot at by BB gun
One critical after shooting in North Linden
Can students skip while Columbus teachers strike?
Lancaster man arrested twice for trying to buy sex
Women accused of stealing from Old Navy three times
Hilltop bar with crime history given restrictions
Don't Miss
‘Days of Our Lives’ going off the air
NBC4’s Band of the Week: High school band nominations
Host a dog #sleepover and help clear the shelter
How OhioHealth, NBC4 are fighting food insecurity
Find Columbus’ lowest gas prices with NBC4’s dashboard
Local Events