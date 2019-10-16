Alternate landing page test

Buckeyes in the NFL: Week 6 Video

Bye week: What do you do without OSU? Video

Ohio State mid-season MVPs Video

Ohio State mid-season MVPs Video

As the Buckeyes take a week off, Coach Conley and Jerod Smalley look ahead to the rest of the season Video

Ohio State University post-game press conference following 34-10 win over Michigan State Video

2019 Ohio State homecoming king and queen crowned Video

Homecoming Queen 1959 recalls days at Ohio State University Video

Meet OSU's 2019 Homecoming King and Queen Video

OSU Marching Band pays tribute to moon landing with half time show Video

Ohio State University's Homecoming Court 2019 Video

WATCH: The Ohio State University Marching Band's Skull Session for Homecoming 2019 Video

Ohio State University's Homecoming Court 2019 Video

WATCH: Buckeyes make their way to the 'Shoe for game against Michigan State Video

WATCH: The Ohio State University Marching Band's Skull Session for Homecoming 2019 Video