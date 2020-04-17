8 charged after drugs found during Circleville probation check

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Police confiscated drugs, a gun and arrested eight people while on compliance check on Thursday.

Police say they recovered a weapon and illegal drugs consisting of 122 grams of Methamphetamine, 14.6 grams of Heroin, 3 grams of Cocaine, an unknown amount of Fentanyl at the 500 blocks of East Mound Street.

According to authorities, eight people were arrested and five were charged with permitting drugs.

Arrested / Charged were the following:

• Kyle Hughey, 27 of Circleville, charged with Felony 1 Trafficking in Heroin, Felony 2 Possession of Heroin, Felony 2 Trafficking Methamphetamine, Felony 3 Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony 4 Trafficking Cocaine and Felony 5 Possession of Cocaine.

• Brian Ray, 44 of Circleville, charged with Felony 2 Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony 2 Trafficking Methamphetamine, Felony 3 Possession of Methamphetamine and Violation of Probation.

• Ashtin Davis, 29 of Circleville, charged with Felony 2 Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony 2 Trafficking Methamphetamine and Felony 3 Possession of Methamphetamine.

• Jasmine Murphy, 20 of Circleville, charged with Permitting Drug Abuse.

• Kenneth Palkowski, 54 of Circleville, charged with Permitting Drug Abuse.

• Steven Williams, 29 of Circleville, charged with Permitting Drug Abuse.

• Paul Chestnut, 45 of Circleville, charged with Permitting Drug Abuse.

• Eric Miller, 28 of Circleville, charged with Permitting Drug Abuse and Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments.

• Kevin Dunn, 45 of Circleville, charged with Permitting Drug Abuse.