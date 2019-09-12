New programming changes coming to NBC4’s 4.2

COLUMBUS – NBC4 (WCMH-TV) New programming changes are coming to channel 4.2, NBC4’s over-the-air digital subchannel. On September 25, MeTV will stop broadcasting on channel 4.2 and on September 26 CourtTV will begin a 24/7 courtroom broadcast on 4.2.

See below for the frequently asked questions about MeTV and CourtTV.

Frequently Asked Questions:

When is MeTV going away?

As of September 25 at 11:59pm, MeTV will no longer be broadcasting on NBC4’s sister station 4.2.

Can I watch MeTV another way?

The MeTV Network will still be available on a network broadcast on DISH channel 247, AT&T Uverse Channel 136 and 1136. Plus, new channels for MeTV could be coming soon, just check MeTV.com for updates and more information.

What is taking the place of MeTV?

Court TV will broadcast on 4.2 starting September 26th! CourtTV has 24-hour, live gavel-to-gavel coverage of the most talked-about trials. See in-depth reporting and expert analysis of the most compelling court trials, starting September 26! To see more information about CourtTV go to https://www.courttv.com/

Where can I watch Court TV?

Starting September 26th, you can watch CourtTV on broadcast channel 4.2, Charter Spectrum 192/995, Wow Channel 130. To check out CourtTV and see this new programming option go to https://www.courttv.com/title/court-tv-live-stream-web/.

# # # #

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 170 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 100 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv