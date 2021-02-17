Where people in Columbus are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Columbus are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Columbus between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 233

– Migration from Myrtle Beach to Columbus: 52 (#71 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

– Net migration: 181 to Myrtle Beach

#49. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Deltona in 2014-2018: 255

– Migration from Deltona to Columbus: 24 (#125 most common destination from Deltona)

– Net migration: 231 to Deltona

#48. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

– Migration to New Orleans in 2014-2018: 263

– Migration from New Orleans to Columbus: 190 (#42 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Net migration: 73 to New Orleans

#47. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2014-2018: 266

– Migration from Portland to Columbus: 38 (#174 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 228 to Portland

#46. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Wilmington in 2014-2018: 270

– Migration from Wilmington to Columbus: 0

– Net migration: 270 to Wilmington

#45. Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area

– Migration to Wheeling in 2014-2018: 296

– Migration from Wheeling to Columbus: 280 (#4 most common destination from Wheeling)

– Net migration: 16 to Wheeling

#44. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2014-2018: 308

– Migration from Raleigh to Columbus: 261 (#45 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 47 to Raleigh

#43. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Ann Arbor in 2014-2018: 333

– Migration from Ann Arbor to Columbus: 328 (#14 most common destination from Ann Arbor)

– Net migration: 5 to Ann Arbor

#42. Lima, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Lima in 2014-2018: 342

– Migration from Lima to Columbus: 624 (#1 most common destination from Lima)

– Net migration: 282 to Columbus

#41. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Canton in 2014-2018: 345

– Migration from Canton to Columbus: 760 (#3 most common destination from Canton)

– Net migration: 415 to Columbus

#40. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 348

– Migration from Jacksonville to Columbus: 118 (#86 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 230 to Jacksonville

#39. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2014-2018: 361

– Migration from St. Louis to Columbus: 450 (#40 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 89 to Columbus

#38. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charleston in 2014-2018: 379

– Migration from Charleston to Columbus: 142 (#45 most common destination from Charleston)

– Net migration: 237 to Charleston

#37. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

– Migration to North Port in 2014-2018: 383

– Migration from North Port to Columbus: 127 (#46 most common destination from North Port)

– Net migration: 256 to North Port

#36. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Lexington in 2014-2018: 386

– Migration from Lexington to Columbus: 256 (#13 most common destination from Lexington)

– Net migration: 130 to Lexington

#35. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 387

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Columbus: 450 (#37 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 63 to Columbus

#34. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2014-2018: 390

– Migration from Nashville to Columbus: 439 (#29 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 49 to Columbus

#33. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2014-2018: 427

– Migration from San Diego to Columbus: 280 (#82 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 147 to San Diego

#32. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

– Migration to Youngstown in 2014-2018: 438

– Migration from Youngstown to Columbus: 1,559 (#4 most common destination from Youngstown)

– Net migration: 1,121 to Columbus

#31. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2014-2018: 448

– Migration from Boston to Columbus: 496 (#53 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 48 to Columbus

#30. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2014-2018: 450

– Migration from Miami to Columbus: 731 (#43 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 281 to Columbus

#29. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2014-2018: 458

– Migration from San Francisco to Columbus: 366 (#61 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 92 to San Francisco

#28. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 485

– Migration from Cape Coral to Columbus: 211 (#22 most common destination from Cape Coral)

– Net migration: 274 to Cape Coral

#27. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Lakeland in 2014-2018: 496

– Migration from Lakeland to Columbus: 39 (#94 most common destination from Lakeland)

– Net migration: 457 to Lakeland

#26. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 498

– Migration from Philadelphia to Columbus: 697 (#47 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 199 to Columbus

#25. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2014-2018: 512

– Migration from Seattle to Columbus: 730 (#42 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 218 to Columbus

#24. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 515

– Migration from Orlando to Columbus: 223 (#74 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 292 to Orlando

#23. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2014-2018: 541

– Migration from Denver to Columbus: 447 (#46 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 94 to Denver

#22. Mansfield, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Mansfield in 2014-2018: 621

– Migration from Mansfield to Columbus: 1,308 (#1 most common destination from Mansfield)

– Net migration: 687 to Columbus

#21. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2014-2018: 622

– Migration from Detroit to Columbus: 923 (#22 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 301 to Columbus

#20. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2014-2018: 656

– Migration from Charlotte to Columbus: 738 (#25 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 82 to Columbus

#19. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2014-2018: 658

– Migration from Kansas City to Columbus: 354 (#40 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 304 to Kansas City

#18. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 676

– Migration from Pittsburgh to Columbus: 1,049 (#14 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Net migration: 373 to Columbus

#17. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 684

– Migration from Indianapolis to Columbus: 531 (#27 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Net migration: 153 to Indianapolis

#16. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Jose in 2014-2018: 702

– Migration from San Jose to Columbus: 114 (#82 most common destination from San Jose)

– Net migration: 588 to San Jose

#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 891

– Migration from Los Angeles to Columbus: 853 (#62 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 38 to Los Angeles

#14. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 920

– Migration from Phoenix to Columbus: 387 (#63 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 533 to Phoenix

#13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 954

– Migration from Dallas to Columbus: 592 (#60 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 362 to Dallas

#12. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 977

– Migration from Houston to Columbus: 352 (#80 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 625 to Houston

#11. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 1,009

– Migration from Tampa to Columbus: 502 (#51 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 507 to Tampa

#10. Springfield, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Springfield in 2014-2018: 1,139

– Migration from Springfield to Columbus: 907 (#2 most common destination from Springfield)

– Net migration: 232 to Springfield

#9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 1,178

– Migration from Washington to Columbus: 1,597 (#35 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 419 to Columbus

#8. Akron, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Akron in 2014-2018: 1,237

– Migration from Akron to Columbus: 2,156 (#3 most common destination from Akron)

– Net migration: 919 to Columbus

#7. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 1,275

– Migration from New York to Columbus: 2,654 (#42 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 1,379 to Columbus

#6. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,348

– Migration from Chicago to Columbus: 2,227 (#35 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 879 to Columbus

#5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,385

– Migration from Atlanta to Columbus: 494 (#76 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 891 to Atlanta

#4. Toledo, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Toledo in 2014-2018: 1,660

– Migration from Toledo to Columbus: 2,685 (#1 most common destination from Toledo)

– Net migration: 1,025 to Columbus

#3. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Cleveland in 2014-2018: 3,129

– Migration from Cleveland to Columbus: 6,338 (#2 most common destination from Cleveland)

– Net migration: 3,209 to Columbus

#2. Dayton, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Dayton in 2014-2018: 3,268

– Migration from Dayton to Columbus: 3,875 (#2 most common destination from Dayton)

– Net migration: 607 to Columbus

#1. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 6,742

– Migration from Cincinnati to Columbus: 5,941 (#1 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 801 to Cincinnati