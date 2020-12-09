What county is Columbus, Ohio in? A look at the city’s geography

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus, Ohio is mostly located in Franklin County, but portions of the city limits extend into two surrounding counties.

With an estimated population of 898,553 Columbus is the most populous city in Ohio and the 14th in the nation. An estimated 1.8 million people live in the immediate metro area. The Columbus metropolitan area consists of the counties of Franklin, Delaware, Licking, Madison, Pickaway and Fairfield.

Columbus city limits extend into a portion of Delaware and Fairfield Counties.

The city limits of Columbus are not a single solid area, but rather a patchwork, often surrounding other cities. The cities of Upper Arlington, Bexley, Whitehall and Worthington are nearly completely landlocked by Columbus.

