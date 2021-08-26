Things to do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events August 26 – 29

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, August 12-15, in and around Columbus, Ohio.
Thursday, August 26
- Coffee with The Powell Chamber — 8 a.m. Powell Chamber of Commerce, 44 N. Liberty St., Powell. Anne Farley discusses how businesses can become part of the Dementia Friendly Powell movement. Learn more
- Art for Wellbeing — 1:30 p.m. A 30-minute mindful-looking exercise that will help you slow down, process emotion, and quiet anxieties. Virtual event. Learn more
- Easton Unplugged — 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus. New acoustic concert series in The Yard, north of Macy’s and east of Nordstrom. Learn more
- LIVE @ Polaris 2021 — 6:45 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. 1500 Polaris Parkway, Columbus. Concert series in the parking lot near Brio. Learn more
- New Albany Farmer’s Market — 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. 200 Market St., New Albany. Learn more
- Pumpkin Wagon “Corks & Canvas” — 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. $25. Rhoads Garden Center, 1051 State Route 56 E., Circleville. Learn more
- Thrive Ohio Networking Event for Women Business Owners — 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Bleu & Fig, 4622 N. High St., Columbus. Registration required. Learn more
- FREE Concert featuring Popgun — 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- CD 92.9 FM Welcomes Ani DiFranco — 7 p.m. Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
Friday, August 27
- Fitness Yoga on the Square — 5:30 a.m. 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Introductory yoga class for 13+ focusing on strength, conditioning and flexibility. Learn more
- Tumble & Play the New Albany Symphony Way — 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Natural Trail, Rose Run Park, New Albany. Live music to accompany playtime in the park. Learn more
- Central Ohio Artists Pandemic Art: Expressions Through Art — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Featuring the work of 36 local artists. Columbus Historical Society, 717 W. Town St., Columbus. Learn more
- Sports Imports DC Koehl Classic – Session 1 — 3:30 p.m. Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus. $5. Learn more
- CD 92.9 FM Presents CAAMP — EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoors, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus. $35/$40 Learn more
- Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati — 6:30 p.m. Lower.com field, 560 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus. Learn more
- Thurber Dog Trot 5K at Green Lawn Cemetery — 6:30 p.m. 1000 Greenlawn Ave., Columbus. Walk or run with your dog in celebration of James Thurber and his dog Muggs. Learn more
- WCBE presents The Mountain Goats — 8 p.m. The Athenaeum Theatre, 32 N. 4th St., Columbus. $39.50. Learn more
Saturday, August 28
- Yoga on The Yard — 6 a.m. 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Suitable for all levels, ages 13+ Learn more
- Rose Run 5K — 8 a.m. Rose Run Park, New Albany. Learn more
- Powell Farmers Market Saturdays 2021 — 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Liberty Square Plaza, 240 N. Liberty St., Powell. Learn more
- Cbus: Goal Hiking — 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Highbanks Metro Park, 9466 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center. Learn more
- Pop-Up Markets at the Columbus Museum of Art with Craftin’ Outlaws — 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus. Learn more
- New Albany Founders Day — 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Rose Run Park, New Albany. Learn more
- Muggs Statue Unveiling and Green Lawn Cemetery Tour — 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Huntington Chapel, 1000 Greenlawn Ave., Columbus. Thurber family will unveil the statue of James Thurber’s infamous dog, Muggs. Learn more
- WonderBus Music & Arts Festival — 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. CAS, 2540 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus. Learn more
- Last Podcast on the Left: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Tour — 8 p.m. Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center (formerly Capitol Theatre) 77 S. High St., Columbus. Whether it’s cults, killers, or cryptid encounters, this podcast laughs into the abyss that is the dark side of humanity. Learn more
Sunday, August 29
- Ashville Car Show — 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ashville Museum, 34 Long St., Ashville. Learn more
- 6 plus 1 with Amanda Love — 11 a.m. 641 N. High St., Columbus. This recurring group exhibition includes 6 gallery artists and a “plus 1,” who this year is Amanda Love from Granville. Learn more
- Central Ohio Artists Pandemic Art: Expressions Through Art — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Columbus Historical Society, 717 W. Town St., Columbus. Learn more
- Summer Concert Series: Brian Michael Smith (Sinatra Tribute Band) — 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St., Westerville. Learn more
- WonderBus Music & Arts Festival — 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. CAS, 2540 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus. Learn more
- The Columbus Toy and Game Show — 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. $10-$14 Ohio Expo Center and State Fair, Lausche Building, 717 East 17th Ave., Columbus. Learn more