Things to do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events August 19 – 22

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, August 12-15, in and around Columbus, Ohio.
Want to let us know about an event? Submit it to our calendar, or send a story idea to NBC4.
Thursday, August 19
- Columbus Farmers Market 2021 — Granite Peak Park. Learn more
- New Albany Farmer’s Market — 4 p.m.-7 p.m. 200 Market St., New Albany. Learn more.
- Be Your Best Self Book Club: The Radical Empowerment Method — 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. COhatch Lookout Room, 1733 W. Lane Ave., Upper Arlington. CarrieVee (Verrocchio) MBA, Motivational Speaker, Author, Podcaster, and Certified Transformation, Forgiveness, and REBT Coach. Learn more
- Easton Unplugged — 6 p.m.-9 p.m. 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Acoustic concert series on The Yard. Learn more
- Louis The Child Euphoria Tour — 6 p.m. Express Live, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus. Proof of vaccination required. Learn more
- FREE Concert featuring The Deal Breakers — 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Columbus Commons, 160 South High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Virtual Adult Writing Workshops: Go Rogue! A Summer Humor Writing Series — 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Virtual event. Learn more
- Kleibacker Film Fest: Paris is Burning — 6 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad St., Columbus. Part of the ninth annual Charles Kleibacker Film Festival. Learn more
- Scenic Overlook Concerts — 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Rose Run Park, New Albany. Located in the eastern portion of the park, across from the Hinson Amphitheater. New Albany Symphony impromptu performance. Learn more
- LIVE @ Polaris 2021 — 6:45 p.m.-9:15 p.m. 1500 Polaris Parkway, Columbus (in the parking lot out from the Main Entrance (Brio) by the Flag Poles). Learn more
Friday, August 20
- Fitness Yoga on the Square — 5:30 a.m. 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Introductory yoga class for those 13+ focusing on strength, conditioning and flexibility. Learn more
- Central Ohio Artists Pandemic Art: Expressions Through Art — 10 a.m. Columbus Historical Society, 717 W. Town St., Columbus. Featuring the work of 36 local artists. Learn more
- Short North Food Tour — 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- American Red Cross Blood Drive — 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City. Featuring COVID antibody testing for our donors. Learn more
- Old Crow Medicine Show @ EXPRESS LIVE! — 6:30 p.m. 405 Neil Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- Sheridan | An Original Play by Christian Missonak — 8 p.m. MADLAB Theatre, 227 N. 3rd St., Columbus. Price: $13-$18. Learn more
Saturday, August 21
- Yoga on The Yard — 6 a.m. 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus. All levels yoga class for those 13+. Learn more
- Powell Farmers Market — 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Liberty Square Plaza, 240 N. Liberty St., Powell. Learn more
- Touch a Truck — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Public Service, 7800 Bevelhymer Rd., New Albany. Fire engines, police cars, snowplows, and more. Learn more
- History at Canal Park — 10 a.m. Canal Park, Circleville. An educational Group Hike for ALL Ages. Weather permitting. Learn more
- Bicycle Rodeo — 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave. Fun-filled day of bike education. Learn more
- Pop-Up Markets at the Columbus Museum of Art with Craftin’ Outlaws — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art. Shop unique, one-of-a-kind, items from local and regional artists, makers, and retailers. Learn more
- People’s Mural of Columbus Celebration — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Includes live literary readings, children’s author readings, DJ, free book fair and free popsicles. Simakovsky Law, 1450 E. Main St., Columbus. Learn more
- Kleibacker Film Fest: Paris is Burning — 2 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad St., Columbus. Part of the ninth annual Charles Kleibacker Film Festival. Learn more
- Columbus Crew vs. Seattle Sounders FC — 5:30 p.m. From $36. Lower.com Field, 560 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus. Learn more
- Butler University Men’s Soccer at Ohio State – Exhibition — 7 p.m. Learn more
- Sheridan | An Original Play by Christian Missonak — 8 p.m. MADLAB Theatre, 227 N. 3rd St., Columbus. Price: $13-$18. Learn more
Sunday, August 22
- Central Ohio Artists Pandemic Art: Expressions Through Art — 12:30 p.m. Columbus Historical Society, 717 W. Town St., Columbus. Featuring the work of 36 local artists. Learn more
- 22 Until None: Operation Mercury – Ohio — 8 a.m.-11 a.m. National Veterans Memorial and Museum, 300 W. Broad St., Columbus. A first of its kind event, where rucks/walks all occur on one day in multiple locations around the world by veterans of allied nations. Learn more
- New Albany Parks and Recreation Foundation: Family Fun Day — 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Bevelhymer Park, New Albany. Kickball, carnival games, food trucks and more. Learn more
- Westerville Symphony Pop-Up Performances — 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad St., Columbus. Special presentations of solo repertoire paired with art work from the museum collection. Learn more
- KiMISTRY LABS — 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Ohio History Connection. Young and old storytellers in sharing their social justice and civil rights stories. Learn more
- Strikes for Strays 2021 — 2 p.m. Capri Lanes, 5860 Roche Drive, Columbus. $25 single bowler. An afternoon of bowling and fun to support PetPromise. Learn more
- Lancaster Community Band Concert — Rising Park, North High St., Lancaster. Learn more
- Summer Concert Series: Westerville Symphony — 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St., Westerville. Learn more