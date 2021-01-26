Renting an apartment in Columbus? About American Power & Light

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — American Power and Light is a submetering company. Most people who interact with this type of company rent or lease their home in an apartment community.

The management of the apartments utilized submetering companies to manage the infrastructure of the community. The Ohio Secretary of State filed the company’s organizational papers on May 1, 2003.

The company’s About page on its website reads:

American Power & Light LLC is an energy management company. AP&L installs, maintains, and repairs high voltage underground electricity. We offer design layout services. Additionally, AP&L offers energy management solutions such as metering, reading, billing, and collection services. Key members of our staff have been in the electric field for over 30 years. We pride ourselves on offering exemplary customer service to our consumers. American Power & Light website

Services provided by American Power & Light:

Design Layout for your Private Electric Distribution System

Installation of PEDS

Maintenance of PEDS

Meter Reading

Billing

Collections

Before signing a lease or rental agreement, be sure to ask the property management company what company is utilized on the property for utilities.

Then, as with any company with whom you exchange money, be sure to research the submetering company’s business practices with the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio, the Public Utilities Commission, and the Ohio Attorney General Office. Should you want to take further steps, you could also search the Franklin County Clerk of Courts website for how often the company is sued or gets sued.

The best way to know if you will have to use a company like this is to ask the leasing agent before signing a rental agreement.

Remember, since the lease you choose to sign will force you to exchange information and money with a third party vendor, you will need to research the company on your own.

Finally, these companies do not generate or supply the utility they bill you for. Instead, they manage the infrastructure and accounts.

Similar companies at leasing communities are Nationwide Energy Partners and Columbus & Central Ohio Systems, Inc.