I want to contest a parking ticket in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–You must pay or contest your parking ticket within 10 days of getting it. If you do not, you are admitting guilt and that could cost an additional penalty. After 30 days, if you haven’t paid the ticket you will be charged a second fee.
Appeals Process
Level 1 Appeal Administrative review
Basically, you submit the information requested in the link above and the reviewer will decide if the ticket was legally written according to Columbus City Code. You will be notified within 10 business days of the review. When you go through this route, all actions on the ticket are suspended until a decision is made.
Level 2 Appeal: Hearing
So the review didn’t go the way you had hoped. Now, you can request a hearing. They are heard by a third-party arbiter and held either by phone or the internet. (COVID-19 has stopped in-person hearings). All actions on your ticket are suspended until after your hearing.
If you are unable to submit an appeal online, you may do it by mail, or in-person during business hours at:
Division of Parking Services
2700 Impound Lot Road
Columbus, Ohio 43207
Take the ticket to court
Should you still not get the result for which you were looking you can appeal the decision to Franklin County Municipal Court within 15 days.
MORE INFORMATION ABOUT HEARINGS
- There are 3 options for requesting a Hearing Officer to review a ticket:
- In-Person Hearing At this time, all in-person hearings have been suspended due to COVID-19 and will resume when it is safe to do so.
- Hearings are held at Parking Services, 2700 Impound Lot Road
Phone Hearing
- Hearing is held over the phone. Participants must have a valid email address to send documents and access to a touchpad telephone.
Web-Based Hearing
- Hearing is held virtually utilizing WebEx software. Participants must have a valid email address, the ability to send documents, and a device (mobile, PC, tablet, etc.) with a reliable internet connection and a camera.
In all cases, hearings will be live and recorded. Here’s a checklist to be prepared for during hearings:
- At the beginning of the hearing, you will need to confirm your identity by supplying your full name, address, ticket number(s), and the license plate number of the vehicle to which the ticket was written.
- Should you wish to have a witness testify during your phone or web-based hearing, you will need to supply your witness with the phone number or virtual information and advise them of the hearing date and time.
- If you wish to submit additional exhibits, they must be received 5 business days in advance of your hearing date. Please submit all exhibits to parkingappeals@columbus.gov or mailed to Division of Parking Services – Hearings | 2700 Impound Lot Road | Columbus, Ohio 43207
- If there are technical interruptions that can’t be fixed during the hearing, Parking Services will contact you to schedule a new hearing date.
- If you are not present for your hearing during your scheduled time, your hearing will not be rescheduled and will result in the admission of guilt of the parking ticket.
- After your hearing, you will have the right to appeal the decision within 15 days of the Hearing Officer’s decision to the Franklin County Municipal Court
Your options to pay your ticket
If the hearings didn’t go your way, or you would rather just pay the ticket, you can either click here and pay online or send a check or money order payable to Columbus City Treasurer:
City of Columbus
Division of Parking Services
2700 Impound Lot Road
Columbus, Ohio 43207
(DO NOT SEND CASH THROUGH THE MAIL)
You can also pay by phone: 844-565-1295. You’ll need your credit or debit card and your parking ticket number and license plate number when making payment via phone.
Operating hours are Monday through Friday 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.
In-person payment can be made through cash or credit card (Visa, Mastercard, and Discovery) only.
PARKING VIOLATION FEES
|Code
Section
|Violation
|Current
Penalty
|919.23(C)
|Parking on Grass in city Park
|$30.00
|2105.16
|Individual Parking Spaces
|$47.00
|2137.09
|Lights on Parked Vehicle
|$47.00
|2151.03
|Parking without 10 ft. clearance
|$25.00
|2151.04
|Stopping not to obstruct street or crossing
|$39.00
|2151.08
|Motor running or brakes not set
|$47.00
|2151.09
|Parking more than 72 hours
|$30.00
|2151.11
|Parking near railroad spur tract
|$22.00
|2151.12
|Blocking driveway or garage
|$63.00
|2151.13
|Funeral service parking in front of church or funeral home
|$25.00
|2151.14
|Parking prohibited for displaying vehicle for sale
|$25.00
|2151.15
|Parking limited for displaying advertising
|$22.00
|2151.16
|Parking limited while offering materials for sale
|$25.00
|2151.17
|Parking for washing, greasing or repairing
|$25.00
|2151.18
|Parking in permit parking area
|$50.00
|2151.19
|Moving vehicle when loading space requested
|$25.00
|2151.2
|Overtime, truck, bus or house vehicle
|$30.00
|2151.21
|Fail to register or display
|$50.00
|2151.22
|Junk motor vehicles
|$89.00
|2151.23
|Junk motor vehicles on private property
|$47.00
|2155.02
|Meter spaces limited to vehicles only
|$39.00
|2155.05
|Meter Non-Payment
|$30.00
|2155.06
|Illegal parking
|$30.00
|2157.04
|Parking, standing of vehicles prohibited – snow emergency
|$63.00
|2131.27(B)
|Parking Near Emergency Vehicle
|$63.00
|2151.01A
|Parking prohibited on a sidewalk, shared-use path, curb, or street lawn area between a curb and right-of-way line, except a bicycle
|$55.00
|2151.01AA
|Parking – prohibited within 1 ft. of wheelchair ramp
|$55.00
|2151.01B
|Parking – prohibited within 5 ft. of drive
|$55.00
|2151.01BB
|Obstructing bus loading area
|$63.00
|2151.01C
|Parking – within an intersection
|$55.00
|2151.01CC
|Parking in a loading zone
|$30.00
|2151.01D
|Parking – prohibited within 10 ft. of fire hydrant
|$55.00
|2151.01DD
|Parking in a bike lane
|$55.00
|2151.01E
|Parking – prohibited on crosswalk
|$55.00
|2151.01F
|Parking – prohibited within 20 ft. of crosswalk
|$39.00
|2151.01G
|Parking – prohibited within 30 ft. of stop sign
|$39.00
|2151.01H
|Parking in or near a safety zone
|$55.00
|2151.01I
|Parking within 50 feet of railroad crossing
|$55.00
|2151.01J
|Parking near fire station entrance
|$55.00
|2151.01K
|Parking near street excavation or obstruction
|$55.00
|2151.01L
|Double Parking, Standing or Stopping
|$55.00
|2151.01M
|Parking – prohibited, bridge, viaduct or tunnel
|$55.00
|2151.01N
|Parking – prohibited within 1 ft. of another auto
|$25.00
|2151.01O1
|Parking – prohibited, signs, no parking
|$55.00
|2151.01O2
|Parking – prohibited, signs, no stopping
|$55.00
|2151.01P
|Parking – prohibited in front of schools
|$63.00
|2151.01Q
|Parking – prohibited in front of theaters
|$22.00
|2151.01R
|Parking – prohibited in street or alley 23 ft. or less in width
|$63.00
|2151.01S
|Parking – prohibited in front of church
|$22.00
|2151.01T
|Parking – prohibited in parkway
|$25.00
|2151.01U
|Parking – prohibited in front of auto mail box
|$25.00
|2151.01V
|Parking – prohibited on expressway
|$30.00
|2151.01W
|Parking – prohibited on service road
|$55.00
|2151.01X
|Parking – prohibited 20 ft. of junction of alley & street
|$55.00
|2151.01Y
|Parking – prohibited within 10 ft. of bulk refuse container
|$55.00
|2151.01Z
|Parking prohibited in handicap space
|$500.00
|2151.06A
|More than 12 inches from curb
|$22.00
|2151.06B
|Parking facing wrong direction
|$25.00
|2151.10B
|Parking on public property
|$25.00
|2151.10C
|Parking on private property
|$22.00
|2151.25
|Parking in dedicated car-sharing parking space
|$50.00
|2151.26
|Overtime Parking
|$30.00