I want to contest a parking ticket in Columbus

A mobile app joins coins and credit cards as a parking meter method of payment in downtown Columbus. Photo by Tony Mirones

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–You must pay or contest your parking ticket within 10 days of getting it. If you do not, you are admitting guilt and that could cost an additional penalty. After 30 days, if you haven’t paid the ticket you will be charged a second fee.

Appeals Process

Level 1 Appeal Administrative review

Basically, you submit the information requested in the link above and the reviewer will decide if the ticket was legally written according to Columbus City Code. You will be notified within 10 business days of the review. When you go through this route, all actions on the ticket are suspended until a decision is made.

Level 2 Appeal: Hearing

So the review didn’t go the way you had hoped. Now, you can request a hearing. They are heard by a third-party arbiter and held either by phone or the internet. (COVID-19 has stopped in-person hearings). All actions on your ticket are suspended until after your hearing.

If you are unable to submit an appeal online, you may do it by mail, or in-person during business hours at:

Division of Parking Services

2700 Impound Lot Road

Columbus, Ohio 43207

Take the ticket to court

Should you still not get the result for which you were looking you can appeal the decision to Franklin County Municipal Court within 15 days.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT HEARINGS

There are 3 options for requesting a Hearing Officer to review a ticket:

In-Person Hearing At this time, all in-person hearings have been suspended due to COVID-19 and will resume when it is safe to do so.

Hearings are held at Parking Services, 2700 Impound Lot Road

Phone Hearing

Phone Hearing Hearing is held over the phone. Participants must have a valid email address to send documents and access to a touchpad telephone.

Web-Based Hearing

Web-Based Hearing Hearing is held virtually utilizing WebEx software. Participants must have a valid email address, the ability to send documents, and a device (mobile, PC, tablet, etc.) with a reliable internet connection and a camera.

In all cases, hearings will be live and recorded. Here’s a checklist to be prepared for during hearings:

At the beginning of the hearing, you will need to confirm your identity by supplying your full name, address, ticket number(s), and the license plate number of the vehicle to which the ticket was written.

Should you wish to have a witness testify during your phone or web-based hearing, you will need to supply your witness with the phone number or virtual information and advise them of the hearing date and time.

If you wish to submit additional exhibits, they must be received 5 business days in advance of your hearing date. Please submit all exhibits to parkingappeals@columbus.gov or mailed to Division of Parking Services – Hearings | 2700 Impound Lot Road | Columbus, Ohio 43207

If there are technical interruptions that can’t be fixed during the hearing, Parking Services will contact you to schedule a new hearing date.

If you are not present for your hearing during your scheduled time, your hearing will not be rescheduled and will result in the admission of guilt of the parking ticket.

After your hearing, you will have the right to appeal the decision within 15 days of the Hearing Officer’s decision to the Franklin County Municipal Court

Your options to pay your ticket

If the hearings didn’t go your way, or you would rather just pay the ticket, you can either click here and pay online or send a check or money order payable to Columbus City Treasurer:

City of Columbus

Division of Parking Services

2700 Impound Lot Road

Columbus, Ohio 43207

(DO NOT SEND CASH THROUGH THE MAIL)

You can also pay by phone: 844-565-1295. You’ll need your credit or debit card and your parking ticket number and license plate number when making payment via phone.

Operating hours are Monday through Friday 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

In-person payment can be made through cash or credit card (Visa, Mastercard, and Discovery) only.

PARKING VIOLATION FEES