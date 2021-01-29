How to fight a speeding ticket in Delaware, Ohio

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH)— Most of us have had a speeding ticket at some point. How you decide to take action is completely up to you.

First and foremost, you are innocent of the charge. That’s how the law works in the beginning. The state must prove you are guilty. Should you decide to mail the fine to move on with your life, you need to understand that this is an admission of guilt.

You should weigh your options about points on your license. The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles has a lists of points related to violations here.

Secondly, should you decide whether the ticket is unmerited and choose to fight the ticket in court, here’s what you need to know.

City of Delaware Municipal Court

The City of Delaware Municipal Court website has a number of things to consider “If you received a ticket, you may want to:”

You can file a waiver. There are cases when a person needs not to appear in court. This can be determined on the back of the ticket. You can also check this link online: https://connect.municipalcourt.org/AWC/court/

Should you choose to pay the ticket’s fine, you may at the link above. NOTICE, there will be a “convenience fee” assessed per transaction when paying with a debit/credit card. You can find directions to making payment online here:

http://www.municipalcourt.org/about-court/if-you-have-received-a-ticket-you-may-consider-the-following/

You can also pay by mail. Be sure to sign the printed waiver on the back of your ticket and mail the signed document with a check, money order, or approved payment method, for the total amount of the fines to:

Delaware Municipal Court

70 N. Union Street

Delaware, Ohio 43015

Should you choose, you may also enter the court’s Traffic Safety Program (TSP). You can participate in the TSP if you have not been involved in the court during the past four years. Information about the course is at Safe Driver Online.

If you intend to plead “not guilty,” you can complete a form, print it, and email it to the court at e-filing@municipalcourt.org. The court will then schedule the matter for trial without you needing to appear for arraignment.

According to the Delaware County Court Clerk’s 2019 annual report, the court system had 15,832 traffic cases filed. That was 66 percent of the total caseload (Felony, Criminal Misdemeanor, OVI, Civil, and Small Claims.)

According to law firm Tyack Law’s, you can get the ticket dismissed. Here are a number of options:

Contest the officer’s evidence

Provide just reason for speeding or violating another traffic law

Prove incorrect information on the ticket

Defend yourself in court if the officer doesn’t show up

Prove you’re enrolled in a driving course

There are benefits of contesting the ticket. If you pay the ticket, you are admitting guilt. If you choose to show up in court, you have a chance to get a smaller fine or the charge dropped. Since you’re not a lawyer you may want to hire one.

When you get to talk to the judge, you will plead “not guilty.” No this is not lying even if you know the ticket is legit. This is the state’s burden to prove that you are guilty. Therefore, by law, you are innocent. This is a time where you can ask the judge to appoint you a lawyer if you cannot afford one.

If you can afford a lawyer, a simple search on the internet will find you a lot of lawyers who can defend you in court. Of course, your search can also begin with the Ohio Bar Association by clicking here. Some other resources for going it alone are Andrew House offers a legal advice clinic on the third Thursday of every month, and Ohio Legal Aid can determine if they can assist you with your case.

I just want to plead guilty and get it over

According to the Ohio Bar Association, you need to know a number of things before pleading guilty to a charge. The list below is not strictly for traffic citations.