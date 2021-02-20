How I can fight a ticket in Canal Winchester

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH)– Weaving your way through the court system may be tough. Fighting a ticket can be rougher. Here is the information you need to help you either pay or contest your ticket.

Payment Options

Should you want to pay the fine and move on with your life, the information you need is below. The city only allows online payment for traffic tickets. All other violations must be paid either by mail or in person. There are three options offered by Canal Winchester to help you pay a citation.

Click Pay your fine online

Mail: Sign the reverse side of the citation, make the check or money order to the City of Canal Winchester with the citation to 36 S. High Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110

In-Person/DropBox at the address above Monday- Friday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

According to the Ohio Bar Association, you need to know a number of things before pleading guilty to a charge. The list below is not strictly for traffic citations.

What are the maximum jail time and fines that can be imposed?

What are the court costs I’ll have to pay?

Do I have to pay restitution to the victim?

How long do I have to pay the fine and court costs?

Is the prosecutor making a sentencing recommendation and, if so, what is it?

What is the mandatory minimum sentence for the offense I’m pleading guilty to?

Will this offense be a “prior” for purposes of enhanced sentencing in future criminal or traffic cases?

Is there a license suspension or are points associated with my being found guilty of this offense?

Do I have to maintain any sort of special insurance or equipment as a result of my plea?

Does pleading guilty affect my ability to qualify for government programs and/or student aid?

Might I be put on probation or community control and, if so, for how long? What will the terms of probation be?

Will I be required to register as a sex offender as a result of pleading guilty?

Will I be unable to vote or restricted from possessing a firearm as a result of my guilty plea?

Canal Winchester traffic fines and jail time

According to American Legal Publishing Corporation, a traffic violation is a “minor misdemeanor,” unless otherwise noted on the citation. The price of that is $150. Should you receive a second violation within one year of the previous ticket, that will be considered a “Fourth-degree misdemeanor” and carries a price of $250 and 30 days of imprisonment. Any violations after that are deemed “Third-degree misdemeanors” and care a price of $500 and up to 60 days in jail. Distracted driving carries a $100 fine.

Contest the ticket in court

According to law firm Tyack Law’s, you can get the ticket dismissed. Here are a number of options:

Contest the officer’s evidence

Provide just reason for speeding or violating another traffic law

Prove incorrect information on the ticket

Defend yourself in court if the officer doesn’t show up

Prove you’re enrolled in a driving course

There are benefits of contesting the ticket. If you pay the ticket, you are admitting guilt. If you choose to show up in court, you have a chance to get a smaller fine or the charge dropped. Since you’re not a lawyer you may want to hire one.

When you get to talk to the judge, you will plead “not guilty.” No, this is not lying even if you know the ticket is legit. This is the state’s burden to prove that you are guilty. Therefore, by law, you are innocent. This is a time where you can ask the judge to appoint you a lawyer if you cannot afford one.

If you can afford a lawyer, a simple search on the internet will find you a lot of lawyers who can defend you in court. Of course, your search can also begin with the Ohio Bar Association by clicking here.

According to Joslyn Law Firm, you can ask for your case to be transferred to the county court. This can happen by simply asking for a jury trial.

Transferring your case can impact the outcome significantly, so you should always carefully discuss your options with a skilled defense lawyer. If you properly appeal the decision of a Mayor’s Court magistrate, your case will automatically transfer out of that court and will be heard by a municipal judge. Joslyn Law Firm Website

Canal Winchester Mayor’s Court schedule:

Court will convene on the first and third Thursday of every month at 1:00 PM at Town Hall, 10 North High Street. (Due to COVID-19 Mayor’s Court has been moved to the France Steube Community Center, 22 South Trine Street until further notice)

Important facts