How do I fight a ticket in Dublin, Ohio

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH)– Weaving your way through the court system may be tough. Fighting a ticket can be rougher. Here is the information you need to help you either pay or contest your ticket.
Payment Options
Should you want to pay the fine and move on with your life, the information you need is below. There are three options offered by the City of Dublin to help you pay a citation.
- Click Pay your fine online
- Mail: Sign the reverse side of the citation, make the check or money order payable to The City of Dublin for the total amount due (DO NOT MAIL CASH), include the citation, your payment, and a copy of your insurance card (if it was not shown to the police officer), Send the envelope to Dublin Mayor’s Court, 6565 Commerce Parkway, Dublin, OH 43017
- In-Person at the Dublin Justice Center, 6565 Commerce Parkway during regular business hours: M, W, Th, F from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM and Tuesday from 8 AM to 5 PM.
According to the Ohio Bar Association, you need to know a number of things before pleading guilty to a charge. The list below is not strictly for traffic citations.
- What are the maximum jail time and fines that can be imposed?
- What are the court costs I’ll have to pay?
- Do I have to pay restitution to the victim?
- How long do I have to pay the fine and court costs?
- Is the prosecutor making a sentencing recommendation and, if so, what is it?
- What is the mandatory minimum sentence for the offense I’m pleading guilty to?
- Will this offense be a “prior” for purposes of enhanced sentencing in future criminal or traffic cases?
- Is there a license suspension or are points associated with my being found guilty of this offense?
- Do I have to maintain any sort of special insurance or equipment as a result of my plea?
- Does pleading guilty affect my ability to qualify for government programs and/or student aid?
- Might I be put on probation or community control and, if so, for how long? What will the terms of probation be?
- Will I be required to register as a sex offender as a result of pleading guilty?
- Will I be unable to vote or restricted from possessing a firearm as a result of my guilty plea?
Contest the ticket in court
According to law firm Tyack Law’s, you can get the ticket dismissed. Here are a number of options:
- Contest the officer’s evidence
- Provide just reason for speeding or violating another traffic law
- Prove incorrect information on the ticket
- Defend yourself in court if the officer doesn’t show up
- Prove you’re enrolled in a driving course
There are benefits of contesting the ticket. If you pay the ticket, you are admitting guilt. If you choose to show up in court, you have a chance to get a smaller fine or the charge dropped. Since you’re not a lawyer you may want to hire one.
When you get to talk to the judge, you will plead “not guilty.” No, this is not lying even if you know the ticket is legit. This is the state’s burden to prove that you are guilty. Therefore, by law, you are innocent. This is a time where you can ask the judge to appoint you a lawyer if you cannot afford one.
If you can afford a lawyer, a simple search on the internet will find you a lot of lawyers who can defend you in court. Of course, your search can also begin with the Ohio Bar Association by clicking here.
According to Joslyn Law Firm, you can ask for your case to be transferred to the county court. This can happen by simply asking for a jury trial.
Transferring your case can impact the outcome significantly, so you should always carefully discuss your options with a skilled Dublin defense lawyer. If you properly appeal the decision of a Mayor’s Court magistrate, your case will automatically transfer out of that court and will be heard by a municipal judge.Joslyn Law Firm Website
Dublin Mayor’s Court schedule:
Court will convene every Tuesday afternoon unless designated otherwise on the court calendar. The schedule by hearing type is as follows:
- Diversion Hearings 1 p.m.
- Administrative License Suspension (ALS)/Vehicle Release (VR) Hearings 1:30 p.m.
- Pre-trials 2 p.m.
- Arraignments 3 p.m.
- Pleas/Misc. Hearings 3:30 p.m.
- Trials 4:30 p.m.
Dublin Mayor’s Court violations and fines
|SECTION
|VIOLATION
|TOTAL
|70.03(A)
|Obeying Police, Fire Order
|$126.00
|70.03(B)
|Obey School Crossing Guard
|$126.00
|70.08
|Freeway use Prohibited by Pedestrians, Bicycles and Animals
|$116.00
|70.23
|Obeying Traffic Control Devices
|$106.00
|70.25
|Traffic Control Lights & Signal Terms
|$106.00
|70.29
|Unauthorized Signs and Signals
|$136.00
|70.30(A)(2)
|Deface traffic devices
|$136.00
|70.31
|Ambig./non-work traffic signal
|$106.00
|71.09(A)
|Display of License Plates
|$96.00
|71.09(B)
|Owner Required to File Application/Taxes
|$96.00
|71.09(C)
|Registration within 30 Days of Residency
|$96.00
|71.09(D)
|Transfer of Ownership and Registration
|$186.00
|71.09(E)
|Operating with Registration of Former Owner
|$96.00
|71.09(F)
|Resident Operating with Registration issued by Another State
|$96.00
|71.09(G)
|Expired Validation Sticker
|$96.00
|71.09(G)
|Expired Validation Sticker, 2nd Offense in 12 Months
|$186.00
|71.09(H)
|Improper Registration
|$96.00
|71.1
|Obscured Plates
|$106.00
|71.19(B)(2)(a)
|No OL Less Than 6 Months
|$116.00
|72.001(A)
|Driving on Right Half of Roadway
|$106.00
|72.001(B)
|Slow Vehicles Drive in Right Lane
|$106.00
|72.001(C)
|Driving Left of Center
|$106.00
|72.002
|Traveling in Opposite Directions
|$136.00
|72.003
|Overtaking and Passing of Vehicles
|$116.00
|72.004(A)
|Overtaking and Passing on Right
|$116.00
|72.004(B)
|Passing without Safety
|$126.00
|72.005
|Passing Left of Center
|$126.00
|72.006
|Driving on Left Side of Roadway
|$116.00
|72.007
|Hazardous or No Passing Zones
|$136.00
|72.008
|One-Way Street
|$116.00
|72.009
|Driving w/in Marked Lanes
|$116.00
|72.01
|Following Too Closely
|$116.00
|72.011
|Driving on Divided Highway
|$116.00
|72.012
|Improper Turn at Intersection
|$116.00
|72.013
|Improper Turn – Private Drive, Alley
|$116.00
|72.014
|Prohibited Turn in Roadway
|$106.00
|72.015
|Starting and Backing Vehicle
|$116.00
|72.016
|Turn and Stop Signals
|$116.00
|72.017
|Hand and Arm Signals
|$96.00
|72.018
|Unlawful Parades, Assemblage
|$136.00
|72.019
|Toy Vehicles on Street
|$111.00
|72.021
|Loud Noise Emanating From a Motor Vehicle
|$116.00
|72.03
|Right-of-Way at Intersection
|$116.00
|72.031
|Right-of-Way Turning Left
|$116.00
|72.032(A)
|Stop Signs
|$106.00
|72.032(B)
|Yield Signs
|$96.00
|72.033
|Emergency Vehicle/Stop Signal
|$106.00
|72.034
|Right of Way of Public Safety Vehicles
|$186.00
|72.035
|Right-of-Way on Roadway
|$106.00
|72.036
|Stopping at Sidewalk While Emerging
|$106.00
|72.037
|Right-of-Way to Pedestrian on Sidewalk
|$106.00
|72.038
|Right-of-Way Funeral Procession
|$106.00
|72.05
|Obstructed Driver’s View
|$96.00
|72.051A
|Driving on Closed Roadway
|$116.00
|72.052(A)
|Follow/Park too Close to Emergency Veh.
|$116.00
|72.052(B)
|Approaching Stationary Public Safety Veh. w/ Caution
|$165.00
|72.053
|Driving over Fire Hose
|$106.00
|72.054(A)
|Placing Object in Street
|$136.00
|72.055
|Driving through Safety Zone
|$126.00
|72.056
|Enter & Exit Controlled Access Highway
|$116.00
|72.057
|Obstructing Intersection
|$106.00
|72.058(A)
|Failure to Control
|$116.00
|72.058(B)
|Weaving
|$116.00
|72.058(C)
|Inattention
|$186.00
|72.058(D)
|Texting While Driving
|$186.00
|72.059
|Occupying a Moving Trailer
|$116.00
|72.06
|Squealing Tires – Noise
|$106.00
|72.061(A)
|Operation of vehicle other than bicycle on sidewalk
|$116.00
|72.061(B)
|Operation of vehicle on street lawn or curb
|$116.00
|72.061(C)
|Driving On Berm
|$186.00
|72.061(D)
|Operaton of vehicle in a prohibited area
|$116.00
|72.062
|Littering from Motor Vehicle
|$106.00
|72.063
|Earplugs, Earphones
|$101.00
|72.064
|Texting While Driving Prohibited
|$116.00
|72.075
|Yield Right-of-Way to Pedestrians
|$106.00
|72.076
|Yield to Blind Persons
|$116.00
|72.077
|Jaywalking
|$96.00
|72.078
|Moving Upon Right Half of Crosswalk
|$96.00
|72.079
|Walking Along Highways
|$96.00
|72.08
|Hitchhiking
|$96.00
|72.080E
|Passenger in Truck Bed
|$106.00
|72.081
|Yield to Public Safety Vehicle
|$96.00
|72.082
|Walking on Freeway Under Influence
|$106.00
|72.083
|Walk on Bridges and RR Crossings
|$106.00
|72.097
|Driving Over Grade Crossing
|$126.00
|72.098
|Stopping at Grade Crossing
|$126.00
|72.099
|Climbing Upon RR Cars
|$116.00
|73.15
|Assured Clear Distance Ahead-1st & 2nd Offense
|$116.00
|73.15
|Speed Less than 21 MPH Over Limit
|$116.00
|73.15
|Speed more than 35 MPH in Business District
|$116.00
|73.15
|Speed 30 MPH or more over the Limit
|$217.00
|73.15
|Speed Less than 36 MPH in School Zone
|$116.00
|73.15
|Speed More than 20 MPH Over Limit
|$166.00
|73.15
|Speed More than 35 MPH in School Zone
|$186.00
|73.15
|Speed>50 MPH
|$186.00
|73.15(D2)
|Speed exceeding 65 MPH upon Highway
|$116.00
|73.15(D3)
|Speed excess of 55 MPH h/w vehicle >8000
|$116.00
|73.16
|Slow Speed
|$106.00
|73.17
|Speed over Bridges
|$106.00
|74.01
|Unsafe Vehicles
|$126.00
|74.02
|Headlights After Sunset
|$106.00
|74.03
|Two Headlights Required
|$106.00
|74.04
|Tail Lights – License Plate Illum.
|$116.00
|74.05
|Red Reflectors Required
|$116.00
|74.06
|Safety Lights Commercial Vehicles
|$126.00
|74.07
|Obscured Lights
|$126.00
|74.08
|Red Flag or Light Required
|$126.00
|74.09
|Lights on Parked Vehicle
|$116.00
|74.1
|Lights on Slow Moving Vehicles
|$116.00
|74.11
|Spotlights & Aux. Drive Lights
|$116.00
|74.12
|Cowl, Fender, and Back-up Lights
|$116.00
|74.13
|Display Lighted Lights
|$116.00
|74.14
|Headlights Required
|$116.00
|74.15
|Lights of Less Intensity
|$116.00
|74.16
|Number of Lights, Flashing Lights
|$116.00
|74.17
|Focus, Aim of Headlights
|$116.00
|74.18
|Brakes
|$116.00
|74.19
|Horn, Siren and Alarm
|$116.00
|74.2
|Exhaust, Excessive Smoke, Noise
|$116.00
|74.21
|Rear View Mirror
|$116.00
|74.22
|Clear Windshield Wipers
|$116.00
|74.23
|Load Extending on Left Side
|$116.00
|74.24
|Stop Lights
|$116.00
|74.25
|Air Cleaner Required
|$116.00
|74.26
|Child Restraint System Use, etc.
|$121.00
|74.27(B1)
|Driver – Seat Belt Use
|$68.00
|74.27(B3)
|Passenger – Seat Belt Use
|$58.00
|74.28
|Tinted Windows
|$116.00
|74.29
|Bumper Heights
|$116.00
|74.4
|Oversize, Overweight
|$126.00
|74.41
|Local Street Use – Permit
|$126.00
|74.42
|Maximum Height, Width, Length
|$126.00
|74.43
|Route Information
|$126.00
|74.44
|Wheel Protectors
|$126.00
|74.45
|Explosives – Transporting
|$166.00
|74.46
|Towing Requirements
|$106.00
|74.47
|Loads Dropping – Leaking
|$106.00
|74.48
|Shifting Load –Loose Loads
|$106.00
|74.49
|Vehicles with Spikes, Chains
|$106.00
|74.5
|Studded Tires
|$106.00
|75.02
|Riding Upon Seats, Handle Bars
|$106.00
|75.03
|Attach Bicycle or Sled to Vehicle
|$106.00
|75.04
|Ride Bicycles & Motorcycles Abreast
|$116.00
|75.05(B)
|Signal Device on Bicycles
|$101.00
|75.05(C)
|Lights/Defect/Brakes/Mirror
|$101.00
|75.06
|Ride Bicycle on Right Side of Road
|$101.00
|75.07
|Reckless Operation of Bicycle
|$116.00
|75.08
|Parking of Bicycle
|$96.00
|75.09
|Motorized Bicycle Op. O.L.
|$116.00
|75.21
|Equipment of Snowmobiles
|$116.00
|75.25
|Registration of Vehicles
|$91.00
|76.01
|Parking Certain Areas Prohibited
|$56.00
|76.02
|Parallel Parking
|$56.00
|76.02(C)
|Parked Facing Wrong Way
|$56.00
|76.02(F)
|Handicap Parking
|$278.00
|76.03
|Angle Parking
|$56.00
|76.04
|Sell, Wash or Repair Vehicle on Roadway
|$56.00
|76.05
|Unattended Vehicle
|$56.00
|76.06
|Open Vehicle Door on Traffic Side
|$56.00
|76.07
|Truck Loading Zone
|$56.00
|76.08
|Bus Stops & Taxicab Stands
|$56.00
|76.09
|Parking in Alleys- Narrow Streets
|$56.00
|76.1
|Prohibited Parking
|$56.00
|76.11
|Max. Street Pkg. – Same Location
|$56.00
|76.12(A)
|Abandoned Motor Vehicles
|$71.00
|76.13(A)
|Park in Residential Areas
|$56.00
|76.14(A)
|Valet Parking Prohibited
|$56.00
|76.26(A)
|Vehicles Left on Prvt. Property
|$71.00
|76.26(B)
|Parking in Fire Lane
|$71.00
|91.03
|Abandoning Animals
|$106.00
|91.07
|Animal Nuisances
|$96.00
|91.08
|Hunting Prohibited
|$116.00
|91.09
|Coloring Rabbits/Poultry
|$96.00
|91.11
|Animal Bites – Quarantine
|$116.00
|91.25
|Annual Registration
|$96.00
|91.26
|Barking or Howling Dogs
|$96.00
|91.27
|Rabies Immunization
|$106.00
|92.03
|Driv. Cemetery Prop.other than Roadway
|$96.00
|93.01-93.07
|Fire Prevention
|$106.00
|93.42
|Paper Balloons
|$106.00
|94.03
|Barric/Wrng. Lts./a band. Excav.
|$106.00
|94.04
|Notice to Fill Lots
|$106.00
|94.05
|Littering
|$116.00
|94.07
|Non-Smoking Areas
|$106.00
|94.08
|Food Handlers
|$116.00
|94.11
|Smoking Prohibitions – 2nd Offense
|$176.00
|94.12
|Smoking in Prohibited Area – 2nd Offense
|$176.00
|94.16
|Posting of Signs – 2nd Offense
|$176.00
|95.02
|Unclean Habitation
|$136.00
|95.08
|Cleaning of Premises
|$136.00
|96.16-96.18
|Park Violations
|$106.00
|96.20-96.27
|Park Violations
|$106.00
|97.2
|Sidewalk Obstructions
|$106.00
|97.21
|Duty to Keep Sidewalks Clean
|$106.00
|110.01-110.99
|General Licensing Provisions
|$96.00
|111.02
|Permit Required
|$96.00
|111.04
|Hours of Sale/Consumption
|$116.00
|111.09
|Open Container Prohibited
|$96.00
|112.01 – 112.99
|Commercial Amusements
|$126.00
|116.02 – 116.99
|Seasonal Businesses
|$106.00
|119.01 – 119.99
|Yard Sales
|$106.00
|131.08
|Destruction of Shrubs, Trees, Crops
|$106.00
|131.16(D)
|Vehical Trespass
|$136.00
|132.02
|Failure to Disperse
|$106.00
|132.03(A)
|Disorderly Conduct
|$106.00
|132.03(B)
|Disorderly Conduct/Intox.
|$106.00
|132.05
|Misconduct at an Emergency
|$106.00
|132.08
|Parent of Curfew Violator
|$116.00
|132.1
|Unauthorized Display of Enf. Embl.
|$106.00
|134.04
|Public Gambling
|$106.00
|134.06
|Bingo Games
|$156.00
|136.04(E)
|Burn Injury – Negligent
|$106.00
|136.05
|Fail to Aid Law Enforcement Officer
|$106.00
|138.02
|Gift of Marijuana – 1st Offense
|$106.00
|138.03(C2)
|Marijuana – Less than 100 grams
|$116.00
|138.03(C4)
|Hashish – Less than 5 grams
|$116.00
|138.11(H3)
|Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia
|$116.00