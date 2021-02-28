How do I fight a ticket in Dublin, Ohio

About Columbus and central Ohio

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH)– Weaving your way through the court system may be tough. Fighting a ticket can be rougher. Here is the information you need to help you either pay or contest your ticket.

Payment Options

Should you want to pay the fine and move on with your life, the information you need is below. There are three options offered by the City of Dublin to help you pay a citation.

  • Click Pay your fine online
  • Mail: Sign the reverse side of the citation, make the check or money order payable to The City of Dublin for the total amount due (DO NOT MAIL CASH), include the citation, your payment, and a copy of your insurance card (if it was not shown to the police officer), Send the envelope to Dublin Mayor’s Court, 6565 Commerce Parkway, Dublin, OH 43017
  • In-Person at the Dublin Justice Center, 6565 Commerce Parkway during regular business hours: M, W, Th, F from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM and Tuesday from 8 AM to 5 PM.

According to the Ohio Bar Association, you need to know a number of things before pleading guilty to a charge. The list below is not strictly for traffic citations.

  • What are the maximum jail time and fines that can be imposed?
  • What are the court costs I’ll have to pay?
  • Do I have to pay restitution to the victim?
  • How long do I have to pay the fine and court costs?
  • Is the prosecutor making a sentencing recommendation and, if so, what is it?
  • What is the mandatory minimum sentence for the offense I’m pleading guilty to?
  • Will this offense be a “prior” for purposes of enhanced sentencing in future criminal or traffic cases?
  • Is there a license suspension or are points associated with my being found guilty of this offense?
  • Do I have to maintain any sort of special insurance or equipment as a result of my plea?
  • Does pleading guilty affect my ability to qualify for government programs and/or student aid?
  • Might I be put on probation or community control and, if so, for how long? What will the terms of probation be?
  • Will I be required to register as a sex offender as a result of pleading guilty?
  • Will I be unable to vote or restricted from possessing a firearm as a result of my guilty plea?

Contest the ticket in court

According to law firm Tyack Law’s, you can get the ticket dismissed. Here are a number of options:

  • Contest the officer’s evidence
  • Provide just reason for speeding or violating another traffic law
  • Prove incorrect information on the ticket
  • Defend yourself in court if the officer doesn’t show up
  • Prove you’re enrolled in a driving course

There are benefits of contesting the ticket. If you pay the ticket, you are admitting guilt. If you choose to show up in court, you have a chance to get a smaller fine or the charge dropped. Since you’re not a lawyer you may want to hire one.

When you get to talk to the judge, you will plead “not guilty.” No, this is not lying even if you know the ticket is legit. This is the state’s burden to prove that you are guilty. Therefore, by law, you are innocent. This is a time where you can ask the judge to appoint you a lawyer if you cannot afford one.

If you can afford a lawyer, a simple search on the internet will find you a lot of lawyers who can defend you in court. Of course, your search can also begin with the Ohio Bar Association by clicking here.

According to Joslyn Law Firm, you can ask for your case to be transferred to the county court. This can happen by simply asking for a jury trial.

Transferring your case can impact the outcome significantly, so you should always carefully discuss your options with a skilled Dublin defense lawyer. If you properly appeal the decision of a Mayor’s Court magistrate, your case will automatically transfer out of that court and will be heard by a municipal judge.

Joslyn Law Firm Website

Dublin Mayor’s Court schedule:

Court will convene every Tuesday afternoon unless designated otherwise on the court calendar. The schedule by hearing type is as follows:

  • Diversion Hearings 1 p.m.
  • Administrative License Suspension (ALS)/Vehicle Release (VR) Hearings 1:30 p.m.
  • Pre-trials 2 p.m.
  • Arraignments 3 p.m.
  • Pleas/Misc. Hearings 3:30 p.m.
  • Trials 4:30 p.m.

Dublin Mayor’s Court violations and fines

SECTIONVIOLATIONTOTAL
70.03(A)Obeying Police, Fire Order$126.00
70.03(B)Obey School Crossing Guard$126.00
70.08Freeway use Prohibited by Pedestrians, Bicycles and Animals$116.00
70.23Obeying Traffic Control Devices$106.00
70.25Traffic Control Lights & Signal Terms$106.00
70.29Unauthorized Signs and Signals$136.00
70.30(A)(2)Deface traffic devices$136.00
70.31Ambig./non-work traffic signal$106.00
71.09(A)Display of License Plates$96.00
71.09(B)Owner Required to File Application/Taxes$96.00
71.09(C)Registration within 30 Days of Residency$96.00
71.09(D)Transfer of Ownership and Registration$186.00
71.09(E)Operating with Registration of Former Owner$96.00
71.09(F)Resident Operating with Registration issued by Another State$96.00
71.09(G)Expired Validation Sticker$96.00
71.09(G)Expired Validation Sticker, 2nd Offense in 12 Months$186.00
71.09(H)Improper Registration$96.00
71.1Obscured Plates$106.00
71.19(B)(2)(a)No OL Less Than 6 Months$116.00
72.001(A)Driving on Right Half of Roadway$106.00
72.001(B)Slow Vehicles Drive in Right Lane$106.00
72.001(C)Driving Left of Center$106.00
72.002Traveling in Opposite Directions$136.00
72.003Overtaking and Passing of Vehicles$116.00
72.004(A)Overtaking and Passing on Right$116.00
72.004(B)Passing without Safety$126.00
72.005Passing Left of Center$126.00
72.006Driving on Left Side of Roadway$116.00
72.007Hazardous or No Passing Zones$136.00
72.008One-Way Street$116.00
72.009Driving w/in Marked Lanes$116.00
72.01Following Too Closely$116.00
72.011Driving on Divided Highway$116.00
72.012Improper Turn at Intersection$116.00
72.013Improper Turn – Private Drive, Alley$116.00
72.014Prohibited Turn in Roadway$106.00
72.015Starting and Backing Vehicle$116.00
72.016Turn and Stop Signals$116.00
72.017Hand and Arm Signals$96.00
72.018Unlawful Parades, Assemblage$136.00
72.019Toy Vehicles on Street$111.00
72.021Loud Noise Emanating From a Motor Vehicle$116.00
72.03Right-of-Way at Intersection$116.00
72.031Right-of-Way Turning Left$116.00
72.032(A)Stop Signs$106.00
72.032(B)Yield Signs$96.00
72.033Emergency Vehicle/Stop Signal$106.00
72.034Right of Way of Public Safety Vehicles$186.00
72.035Right-of-Way on Roadway$106.00
72.036Stopping at Sidewalk While Emerging$106.00
72.037Right-of-Way to Pedestrian on Sidewalk$106.00
72.038Right-of-Way Funeral Procession$106.00
72.05Obstructed Driver’s View$96.00
72.051ADriving on Closed Roadway$116.00
72.052(A)Follow/Park too Close to Emergency Veh.$116.00
72.052(B)Approaching Stationary Public Safety Veh. w/ Caution$165.00
72.053Driving over Fire Hose$106.00
72.054(A)Placing Object in Street$136.00
72.055Driving through Safety Zone$126.00
72.056Enter & Exit Controlled Access Highway$116.00
72.057Obstructing Intersection$106.00
72.058(A)Failure to Control$116.00
72.058(B)Weaving$116.00
72.058(C)Inattention$186.00
72.058(D)Texting While Driving$186.00
72.059Occupying a Moving Trailer$116.00
72.06Squealing Tires – Noise$106.00
72.061(A)Operation of vehicle other than bicycle on sidewalk$116.00
72.061(B)Operation of vehicle on street lawn or curb$116.00
72.061(C)Driving On Berm$186.00
72.061(D)Operaton of vehicle in a prohibited area$116.00
72.062Littering from Motor Vehicle$106.00
72.063Earplugs, Earphones$101.00
72.064Texting While Driving Prohibited$116.00
72.075Yield Right-of-Way to Pedestrians$106.00
72.076Yield to Blind Persons$116.00
72.077Jaywalking$96.00
72.078Moving Upon Right Half of Crosswalk$96.00
72.079Walking Along Highways$96.00
72.08Hitchhiking$96.00
72.080EPassenger in Truck Bed$106.00
72.081Yield to Public Safety Vehicle$96.00
72.082Walking on Freeway Under Influence$106.00
72.083Walk on Bridges and RR Crossings$106.00
72.097Driving Over Grade Crossing$126.00
72.098Stopping at Grade Crossing$126.00
72.099Climbing Upon RR Cars$116.00
73.15Assured Clear Distance Ahead-1st & 2nd Offense$116.00
73.15Speed Less than 21 MPH Over Limit$116.00
73.15Speed more than 35 MPH in Business District$116.00
73.15Speed 30 MPH or more over the Limit$217.00
73.15Speed Less than 36 MPH in School Zone$116.00
73.15Speed More than 20 MPH Over Limit$166.00
73.15Speed More than 35 MPH in School Zone$186.00
73.15Speed>50 MPH$186.00
73.15(D2)Speed exceeding 65 MPH upon Highway$116.00
73.15(D3)Speed excess of 55 MPH h/w vehicle >8000$116.00
73.16Slow Speed$106.00
73.17Speed over Bridges$106.00
74.01Unsafe Vehicles$126.00
74.02Headlights After Sunset$106.00
74.03Two Headlights Required$106.00
74.04Tail Lights – License Plate Illum.$116.00
74.05Red Reflectors Required$116.00
74.06Safety Lights Commercial Vehicles$126.00
74.07Obscured Lights$126.00
74.08Red Flag or Light Required$126.00
74.09Lights on Parked Vehicle$116.00
74.1Lights on Slow Moving Vehicles$116.00
74.11Spotlights & Aux. Drive Lights$116.00
74.12Cowl, Fender, and Back-up Lights$116.00
74.13Display Lighted Lights$116.00
74.14Headlights Required$116.00
74.15Lights of Less Intensity$116.00
74.16Number of Lights, Flashing Lights$116.00
74.17Focus, Aim of Headlights$116.00
74.18Brakes$116.00
74.19Horn, Siren and Alarm$116.00
74.2Exhaust, Excessive Smoke, Noise$116.00
74.21Rear View Mirror$116.00
74.22Clear Windshield Wipers$116.00
74.23Load Extending on Left Side$116.00
74.24Stop Lights$116.00
74.25Air Cleaner Required$116.00
74.26Child Restraint System Use, etc.$121.00
74.27(B1)Driver – Seat Belt Use$68.00
74.27(B3)Passenger – Seat Belt Use$58.00
74.28Tinted Windows$116.00
74.29Bumper Heights$116.00
74.4Oversize, Overweight$126.00
74.41Local Street Use – Permit$126.00
74.42Maximum Height, Width, Length$126.00
74.43Route Information$126.00
74.44Wheel Protectors$126.00
74.45Explosives – Transporting$166.00
74.46Towing Requirements$106.00
74.47Loads Dropping – Leaking$106.00
74.48Shifting Load –Loose Loads$106.00
74.49Vehicles with Spikes, Chains$106.00
74.5Studded Tires$106.00
75.02Riding Upon Seats, Handle Bars$106.00
75.03Attach Bicycle or Sled to Vehicle$106.00
75.04Ride Bicycles & Motorcycles Abreast$116.00
75.05(B)Signal Device on Bicycles$101.00
75.05(C)Lights/Defect/Brakes/Mirror$101.00
75.06Ride Bicycle on Right Side of Road$101.00
75.07Reckless Operation of Bicycle$116.00
75.08Parking of Bicycle$96.00
75.09Motorized Bicycle Op. O.L.$116.00
75.21Equipment of Snowmobiles$116.00
75.25Registration of Vehicles$91.00
76.01Parking Certain Areas Prohibited$56.00
76.02Parallel Parking$56.00
76.02(C)Parked Facing Wrong Way$56.00
76.02(F)Handicap Parking$278.00
76.03Angle Parking$56.00
76.04Sell, Wash or Repair Vehicle on Roadway$56.00
76.05Unattended Vehicle$56.00
76.06Open Vehicle Door on Traffic Side$56.00
76.07Truck Loading Zone$56.00
76.08Bus Stops & Taxicab Stands$56.00
76.09Parking in Alleys- Narrow Streets$56.00
76.1Prohibited Parking$56.00
76.11Max. Street Pkg. – Same Location$56.00
76.12(A)Abandoned Motor Vehicles$71.00
76.13(A)Park in Residential Areas$56.00
76.14(A)Valet Parking Prohibited$56.00
76.26(A)Vehicles Left on Prvt. Property$71.00
76.26(B)Parking in Fire Lane$71.00
91.03Abandoning Animals$106.00
91.07Animal Nuisances$96.00
91.08Hunting Prohibited$116.00
91.09Coloring Rabbits/Poultry$96.00
91.11Animal Bites – Quarantine$116.00
91.25Annual Registration$96.00
91.26Barking or Howling Dogs$96.00
91.27Rabies Immunization$106.00
92.03Driv. Cemetery Prop.other than Roadway$96.00
93.01-93.07Fire Prevention$106.00
93.42Paper Balloons$106.00
94.03Barric/Wrng. Lts./a band. Excav.$106.00
94.04Notice to Fill Lots$106.00
94.05Littering$116.00
94.07Non-Smoking Areas$106.00
94.08Food Handlers$116.00
94.11Smoking Prohibitions – 2nd Offense$176.00
94.12Smoking in Prohibited Area – 2nd Offense$176.00
94.16Posting of Signs – 2nd Offense$176.00
95.02Unclean Habitation$136.00
95.08Cleaning of Premises$136.00
96.16-96.18Park Violations$106.00
96.20-96.27Park Violations$106.00
97.2Sidewalk Obstructions$106.00
97.21Duty to Keep Sidewalks Clean$106.00
110.01-110.99General Licensing Provisions$96.00
111.02Permit Required$96.00
111.04Hours of Sale/Consumption$116.00
111.09Open Container Prohibited$96.00
112.01 – 112.99Commercial Amusements$126.00
116.02 – 116.99Seasonal Businesses$106.00
119.01 – 119.99Yard Sales$106.00
131.08Destruction of Shrubs, Trees, Crops$106.00
131.16(D)Vehical Trespass$136.00
132.02Failure to Disperse$106.00
132.03(A)Disorderly Conduct$106.00
132.03(B)Disorderly Conduct/Intox.$106.00
132.05Misconduct at an Emergency$106.00
132.08Parent of Curfew Violator$116.00
132.1Unauthorized Display of Enf. Embl.$106.00
134.04Public Gambling$106.00
134.06Bingo Games$156.00
136.04(E)Burn Injury – Negligent$106.00
136.05Fail to Aid Law Enforcement Officer$106.00
138.02Gift of Marijuana – 1st Offense$106.00
138.03(C2)Marijuana – Less than 100 grams$116.00
138.03(C4)Hashish – Less than 5 grams$116.00
138.11(H3)Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia$116.00
Source: DublinOhioUSA.gov as of February 9, 2021

