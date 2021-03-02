How do I fight a speeding ticket in Bexley, Ohio

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH)–If reading legal jargon and codes is your idea of a good time, you will love Bexley’s traffic code.
A traffic ticket is $150. After that, the prices go up substantially should you have more than one in a 12 month period.
General Code Penalty
(a) Predicate Motor Vehicle or Traffic Offenses. Except as otherwise provided in this section, whoever violates any provision of this Traffic Code which is a predicate motor vehicle or traffic offense and for which no other penalty is provided is guilty of a minor misdemeanor. If, within one year of the offense, the offender previously has been convicted of or pleaded guilty to one predicate motor vehicle or traffic offense, whoever violates such provision is guilty of a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. If, within one year of the offense, the offender previously has been convicted of two or more predicate motor vehicle or traffic offenses, whoever violates such provision is guilty of a misdemeanor of the third degree.Source: Bexley.org/court
For the first offense, the fine is $150.
The second offense (fourth-degree misdemeanor) is $250
Three or more offenses (third-degree misdemeanor) is $500
Regardless of the offense or how many you’ve racked up, you can always fight the charge in court.
You have twice a month on every other Thursday to appear before the magistrate.
2021 Bexley Mayor’s Court dates
Jan 7 and 21
Feb 4 and 18
Mar 11 and 25
April 8 and 22
May 6 and 20
June 3 and 17
July 1 and 15 and 29
Aug 12 and 26
Sept 9 and 23
Oct 7 and 21
Nov 4 and 18
Dec 2 and 16
2022
Jan 6 and 20
Feb 3 and 17
Should you choose to contest the ticket, you will need to show up to court as specified on the traffic citation:
Bexley City Hall in Council Chambers
2242 E. Main Street
Bexley, Ohio 43209
Clerk of Court at 614-559-4437
Should you want to plead guilty and pay the ticket you can go about this a number of ways.
- Pay by mailing a check to the address above and make the check payable to Bexley Mayor’s Court.
- Drop the payment in the Bexley City Hall Parking Lot Dropbox between 12:30 PM and 4:30 PM on the day of court.
- In-person payments are not being accepted because of the pandemic
There are benefits of contesting the ticket. If you pay the ticket, you are admitting guilt. If you choose to show up in court, you have a chance to get a smaller fine or the charge dropped. Since you’re not a lawyer you may want to hire one.
When you get to talk to the judge, you will plead “not guilty.” No this is not lying even if you know the ticket is legit. This is the state’s burden to prove that you are guilty. Therefore, by law, you are innocent. This is a time where you can ask the judge to appoint you a lawyer if you cannot afford one.
According to law firm Tyack Law’s, you can get the ticket dismissed. Here are a number of options:
- Contest the officer’s evidence
- Provide just reason for speeding or violating another traffic law
- Prove incorrect information on the ticket
- Defend yourself in court if the officer doesn’t show up
- Prove you’re enrolled in a driving course
If you don’t know where to begin with hiring a lawyer you can start Here
Legal Aid Society of Columbus
1108 City Park Ave. #100
Columbus, Ohio 43206
614-224-8374
Or you can get free legal advice on Wednesdays from “Ask the Attorney” from 5 PM to 6:30 PM by calling 614-481-6678.
If you cannot afford a lawyer, you can call the City of Bexley’s Public Defender.
Leslie Albeit, Esq of Albeit Weiker, LLP is the public Defender of Bexley. 614-745-2001