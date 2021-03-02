How do I fight a speeding ticket in Bexley, Ohio

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH)–If reading legal jargon and codes is your idea of a good time, you will love Bexley’s traffic code.

A traffic ticket is $150. After that, the prices go up substantially should you have more than one in a 12 month period.

(a) Predicate Motor Vehicle or Traffic Offenses. Except as otherwise provided in this section, whoever violates any provision of this Traffic Code which is a predicate motor vehicle or traffic offense and for which no other penalty is provided is guilty of a minor misdemeanor. If, within one year of the offense, the offender previously has been convicted of or pleaded guilty to one predicate motor vehicle or traffic offense, whoever violates such provision is guilty of a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. If, within one year of the offense, the offender previously has been convicted of two or more predicate motor vehicle or traffic offenses, whoever violates such provision is guilty of a misdemeanor of the third degree. Source: Bexley.org/court

For the first offense, the fine is $150.

The second offense (fourth-degree misdemeanor) is $250

Three or more offenses (third-degree misdemeanor) is $500

Regardless of the offense or how many you’ve racked up, you can always fight the charge in court.

You have twice a month on every other Thursday to appear before the magistrate.

2021 Bexley Mayor’s Court dates

Jan 7 and 21

Feb 4 and 18

Mar 11 and 25

April 8 and 22

May 6 and 20

June 3 and 17

July 1 and 15 and 29

Aug 12 and 26

Sept 9 and 23

Oct 7 and 21

Nov 4 and 18

Dec 2 and 16

2022

Jan 6 and 20

Feb 3 and 17

Should you choose to contest the ticket, you will need to show up to court as specified on the traffic citation:

Bexley City Hall in Council Chambers

2242 E. Main Street

Bexley, Ohio 43209

Clerk of Court at 614-559-4437

Should you want to plead guilty and pay the ticket you can go about this a number of ways.

Pay by mailing a check to the address above and make the check payable to Bexley Mayor’s Court. Drop the payment in the Bexley City Hall Parking Lot Dropbox between 12:30 PM and 4:30 PM on the day of court. In-person payments are not being accepted because of the pandemic

There are benefits of contesting the ticket. If you pay the ticket, you are admitting guilt. If you choose to show up in court, you have a chance to get a smaller fine or the charge dropped. Since you’re not a lawyer you may want to hire one.

When you get to talk to the judge, you will plead “not guilty.” No this is not lying even if you know the ticket is legit. This is the state’s burden to prove that you are guilty. Therefore, by law, you are innocent. This is a time where you can ask the judge to appoint you a lawyer if you cannot afford one.

According to law firm Tyack Law’s, you can get the ticket dismissed. Here are a number of options:

Contest the officer’s evidence

Provide just reason for speeding or violating another traffic law

Prove incorrect information on the ticket

Defend yourself in court if the officer doesn’t show up

Prove you’re enrolled in a driving course

If you don’t know where to begin with hiring a lawyer you can start Here

Legal Aid Society of Columbus

1108 City Park Ave. #100

Columbus, Ohio 43206

614-224-8374

Or you can get free legal advice on Wednesdays from “Ask the Attorney” from 5 PM to 6:30 PM by calling 614-481-6678.

If you cannot afford a lawyer, you can call the City of Bexley’s Public Defender.

Leslie Albeit, Esq of Albeit Weiker, LLP is the public Defender of Bexley. 614-745-2001