How can I fight a ticket in Groveport

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH)– Weaving your way through the court system may be tough. Fighting a ticket can be rougher. Here is the information you need to help you either pay or contest your ticket.

Payment Options

A moving violation in the city of Groveport typically costs $95.00. The violation carries a fine of $46.00 and court costs are $49.00. Should you want to pay the fine and move on with your life, the information you need is below. The city offers three ways to pay.

ONLINE : click here to Pay your fine online

: click here to Pay your fine online MAIL : Make a check or money order payable to the City of Groveport and sign the back of your citation. Be sure to include each document in an envelope addressed to Mayor’s Court, 655 Blacklick Street, Groveport, OH 43125

: Make a check or money order payable to the City of Groveport and sign the back of your citation. Be sure to include each document in an envelope addressed to Mayor’s Court, 655 Blacklick Street, Groveport, OH 43125 DROPBOX: There is a secure mailbox in the front of the Groveport Municipal building to leave your payment.

According to the Ohio Bar Association, you need to know a number of things before pleading guilty to a charge. The list below is not strictly for traffic citations.

What are the maximum jail time and fines that can be imposed?

What are the court costs I’ll have to pay?

Do I have to pay restitution to the victim?

How long do I have to pay the fine and court costs?

Is the prosecutor making a sentencing recommendation and, if so, what is it?

What is the mandatory minimum sentence for the offense I’m pleading guilty to?

Will this offense be a “prior” for purposes of enhanced sentencing in future criminal or traffic cases?

Is there a license suspension or are points associated with my being found guilty of this offense?

Do I have to maintain any sort of special insurance or equipment as a result of my plea?

Does pleading guilty affect my ability to qualify for government programs and/or student aid?

Might I be put on probation or community control and, if so, for how long? What will the terms of probation be?

Will I be required to register as a sex offender as a result of pleading guilty?

Will I be unable to vote or restricted from possessing a firearm as a result of my guilty plea?

Contest the ticket in court

According to law firm Tyack Law’s, you can get the ticket dismissed. Here are a number of options:

Contest the officer’s evidence

Provide just reason for speeding or violating another traffic law

Prove incorrect information on the ticket

Defend yourself in court if the officer doesn’t show up

Prove you’re enrolled in a driving course

There are benefits of contesting the ticket. If you pay the ticket, you are admitting guilt. If you choose to show up in court, you have a chance to get a smaller fine or the charge dropped. Since you’re not a lawyer you may want to hire one.

When you get to talk to the judge, you will plead “not guilty.” No, this is not lying even if you know the ticket is legit. This is the state’s burden to prove that you are guilty. Therefore, by law, you are innocent. This is a time where you can ask the judge to appoint you a lawyer if you cannot afford one.

If you can afford a lawyer, a simple search on the internet will find you a lot of lawyers who can defend you in court. Of course, your search can also begin with the Ohio Bar Association by clicking here.

According to Joslyn Law Firm, you can ask for your case to be transferred to the county court. This can happen by simply asking for a jury trial.

Transferring your case can impact the outcome significantly, so you should always carefully discuss your options with a skilled defense lawyer. If you properly appeal the decision of a Mayor’s Court magistrate, your case will automatically transfer out of that court and will be heard by a municipal judge. Joslyn Law Firm Website

Groveport Mayor’s Court schedule:

Be sure to look on the back of your ticket for your scheduled court date. If you cannot attend the date, be sure to call the Clerk of Court at 614-830-2043. The operating hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM.