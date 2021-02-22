Find a parking spot for Columbus Blue Jackets home games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— There are more than 15,000 parking spaces within a 10-minute walk to Nationwide Arena, according to the Blue Jackets website. There are a number of options for upcoming games.
They recommend utilizing the Park Mobile App or website to assist with parking. There you will be able to find parking packages and individual game purchases for parking. Most importantly, you can RESERVE a parking spot.
Should you want to be dropped off at the game, there is a small section for ADA parking on McConnell Blvd. Everyone else should be dropped off along West Street.
Of course, there are numerous metered spaces located in the Arena District. The closest meters can be found here:
- Burnham Square
- Marconi Boulevard (south of Nationwide Boulevard)
- Northbank Tower meters (west of Neil Avenue on Nationwide Blvd. by Old Track Street)
Parking garages can be found here Parking.com.
The team has a downloadable map that can be accessed here: https://cms.nhl.bamgrid.com/images/assets/binary/287539738/binary-file/file.pdf
For questions about parking, you can contact ParkMobile at the following:
- 866-430-1505
- arenadistrict@parkmobileglobal.com
You can find driving directions to the game by clicking here.