Find a parking spot for Columbus Blue Jackets home games

COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 16: A general view of the ice inside of Nationwide Arena prior to the start of the game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning on January 21, 2021 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— There are more than 15,000 parking spaces within a 10-minute walk to Nationwide Arena, according to the Blue Jackets website. There are a number of options for upcoming games.

They recommend utilizing the Park Mobile App or website to assist with parking. There you will be able to find parking packages and individual game purchases for parking. Most importantly, you can RESERVE a parking spot.

Should you want to be dropped off at the game, there is a small section for ADA parking on McConnell Blvd. Everyone else should be dropped off along West Street.

Of course, there are numerous metered spaces located in the Arena District. The closest meters can be found here:

Burnham Square

Marconi Boulevard (south of Nationwide Boulevard)

Northbank Tower meters (west of Neil Avenue on Nationwide Blvd. by Old Track Street)

Parking garages can be found here Parking.com.

The team has a downloadable map that can be accessed here: https://cms.nhl.bamgrid.com/images/assets/binary/287539738/binary-file/file.pdf

For questions about parking, you can contact ParkMobile at the following:

866-430-1505

arenadistrict@parkmobileglobal.com

You can find driving directions to the game by clicking here.