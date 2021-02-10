Does the mail run on Presidents’ Day? 10 holidays observed by the U.S. Postal Service

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The United States Postal Service may deliver through rain, sleet, and snow, but not on certain holidays.

10 holidays with no mail delivery

1/1 New Years Day 1/18 Martin Luther King Jr. birthday 2/15 Presidents’ Day 5/31 Memorial Day 7/5 Independence Day 9/6 Labor Day 10/11 Columbus Day 11/11 Veterans Day 11/25 Thanksgiving Day 12/25 Christmas Day Source: USPS.com

This year, Independence Day is on a Sunday. Therefore, the mail will not be delivered on Monday, July 5. Typically, when the mail is not delivered, all banks and government offices are also closed. This includes public schools. So if your kids are off for a holiday, that is a way of knowing that your bank, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and the mail will not be operating.