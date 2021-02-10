Does the mail run on Presidents’ Day? 10 holidays observed by the U.S. Postal Service

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The United States Postal Service may deliver through rain, sleet, and snow, but not on certain holidays.

10 holidays with no mail delivery

1/1New Years Day
1/18Martin Luther King Jr. birthday
2/15Presidents’ Day
5/31Memorial Day
7/5Independence Day
9/6Labor Day
10/11Columbus Day
11/11Veterans Day
11/25Thanksgiving Day
12/25Christmas Day
Source: USPS.com

This year, Independence Day is on a Sunday. Therefore, the mail will not be delivered on Monday, July 5. Typically, when the mail is not delivered, all banks and government offices are also closed. This includes public schools. So if your kids are off for a holiday, that is a way of knowing that your bank, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and the mail will not be operating.

