Central Ohio drug task forces to receive part of $2 million in funding

About Columbus and central Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several drug enforcement task forces serving central Ohio will receive part of a $2 million grant from RecoveryOhio, according to Governor Mike DeWine.

In a media release, DeWine said he established the anti-drug initiative with a goal of curtailing major traffickers, including the Mexican cartels.

DeWine announced Thursday that a total of 27 task forces will receive the 2021 grants. The central Ohio entities include:

  • Fairfield-Athens Major Crimes Unit — $193,772.78
  • Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Talk Force — $35,859.30
  • U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force — $53,724.14

DeWine called local drug task forces “the first line of defense” against high-level traffickers.

“This funding will provide vital tools in the area of drug use prevention, education, and treatment that will promote effective strategies to reduce the prevalence of substance use disorders and overdoses,” DeWine said in the release.

The statement says the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force will use the funds “to reduce the availability of illegal narcotics . . . and to provide professional training and information-sharing opportunities for the task force and community partners in addiction and recovery.”

The central Ohio counties that will benefit from local programs include: Licking, Coshocton, Knox, Guernsey, Muskingum, Fairfield, Athens, Perry, Ross, Fayette, Highland, Hocking, Pickaway, and Pike.

Funding for the latest round of grants was included in the budget approved by the Ohio General Assembly for 2020-2021.

See a list of all 27 drug task forces receiving 2021 grants.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Things to do: Columbus area weekend activities and events July 8-11

OSU issues safety notice after student assaulted, robbed near campus

Local Olympian inspiring others and making a difference in West Africa

2 critically injured in southeast Columbus shooting

Updated Morning Forecast: July 8, 2021

Person drowns in Canal Winchester

More Local News