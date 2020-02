NBC4 is helping find 4Ever Homes for adoptable animals in central Ohio. If you’re interested in adopting one of the pets below, contact

Mr. Wiggles came to Columbus Humane as a transfer from Scioto County. As his name suggests, he gets super wiggly when excited. He loves people and gets on well with other dogs.

My name is Lulu! I am a very friendly, sweet bunny. I really like people but have never been around cats or dogs. Before coming to Columbus Humane, I spent my time in an exercise pen instead of a traditional rabbit hutch.

My name is Teddy. I am a little bashful at first and hesitant around new people. I am looking for a family that can give me their time and attention, but also respect my space. I have lived with children and dogs in the past, but do not want any other feline companions. I’m a senior cat, but don’t let that make you think I don’t have pep left in my step! I still like to play and I enjoy a good cat treat.