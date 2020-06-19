Student helping raise awareness for digestive diseases

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Alexa Bogenrife, a student at West Jefferson Middle School, is helping raise awareness about the impact of a potentially serious digestive illness.

Bogenrife, 13, was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in March 2019. Alexa’s parents were concerned and mystified that Alexa was seemed to be battling various illnesses since the December that seemed to be related to her immune system. A trip to the emergency room for severe abdominal pain, thought to be appendicitis, turned out to be Crohn’s disease.

Alexa Bogenrife is this years Honored Hero, who is helping teams raise funds to help find a cure for IBD through clinical research directed toward finding new medications that benefit IBD patients.

“I am really excited to show appreciation for our community and to get the teams pumped up,”Bogenfire said.

In past years, several thousand walkers–patients and their families, youngsters, and those who support the Central Ohio Chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation–took part in the annual Take Steps June event at Coffman Park in Dublin.

“I am feeling very blessed for the support of our family and friends. they really showed up with love and compassion during the diagnosis,” said Karen Bogenrife, Alexa’s mother.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, organizers realized that the only path this year would be a virtual walk. Dr. Anita Afzali, a gastroenterologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will provide information about how COVID-19 affects IBD patients online. She will be joined by Chef Jim Warner, Program Director with Wexner Medical Center’s Nutrition Services Department, who will discuss healthy eating.

Inflammatory bowel disease afflicts about 3.1 million Americans, including 30,000 in central Ohio. Currently, more than 700 young people are receiving treatment through Nationwide Children’s Hospital for Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis–an autoimmune illness that inflames the gastrointestinal tract, and can affects other parts of the body.

More than half of those who suffer from inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, undergo surgery due to severe disease that often leads to a bowel obstruction. Some patients, including children, may experience weight loss from malabsoption of essential nutrients.

IBD can strike at any age, but typically shows up in children and young adults, with presentations ranging from chronic abdominal pain and fatigue to low-grade fevers, joint and eye pain, and liver disorders.

Medical experts have seen a substantial increase in the diagnosis of IBD in recent decades, only partly due to high-resolution screening and the recognition of symptoms in milder cases.

There currently is no cure for IBD that medical experts believes is linked to a combination of genetic and environmental factors which predispose some people to develop a hyperactive response that causes the immune system to attack healthy tissue.