Shutdown of public areas drops pollution levels measured by satellites

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of the consequences of lockdowns in a number of countries around the world is a reduction in global air pollution, evident in satellite images.

The burning of fossil fuels from industrial processes and vehicle emission releases nitrogen that turns into nitrous oxide compounds in low levels of the atmosphere that are monitored closely in the U.S. by the Environmental Protection Agency.

With the advent of public closures, lower amounts of nitrogen dioxide have been observed around high population centers with social distancing that has reduced traffic dramatically.

NASA and European Space Agency (EAS) satellite loops, comparing a time frame from January through the March 2020, reveal a substantial drop in nitrogen oxygen emissions, and improved air quality that is good for our health.

The Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite scanning the skies over Europe showed the effects of the nationwide lockdown in Italy, notably in the north.