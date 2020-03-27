Shutdown of public areas drops pollution levels measured by satellites

4 Your Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of the consequences of lockdowns in a number of countries around the world is a reduction in global air pollution, evident in satellite images.

The burning of fossil fuels from industrial processes and vehicle emission releases nitrogen that turns into nitrous oxide compounds in low levels of the atmosphere that are monitored closely in the U.S. by the Environmental Protection Agency.

With the advent of public closures, lower amounts of nitrogen dioxide have been observed around high population centers with social distancing that has reduced traffic dramatically.

NASA and European Space Agency (EAS) satellite loops, comparing a time frame from January through the March 2020, reveal a substantial drop in nitrogen oxygen emissions, and improved air quality that is good for our health.

The Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite scanning the skies over Europe showed the effects of the nationwide lockdown in Italy, notably in the north.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Storm Team 4

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools